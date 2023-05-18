Advanced search
    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
27.49 CAD   +1.74%
06:57aCanada Goose Brief: By the end Fiscal 2023, Diversified product mix such that non-heavy-weight down sales represented 42.9% up from 38.5% in fiscal 2022
MT
06:57aCanada Goose Brief: In fiscal 2024 Targeting 16 new permanent store openings, concentrated in Mainland China, the USA and Japan, vast majority operational in the second half of the year
MT
06:56aCanada Goose sees annual sales above estimates on China rebound
RE
Canada Goose sees annual sales above estimates on China rebound

05/18/2023 | 06:56am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, betting that a sharp rebound in key luxury market China would help the luxury winterwear maker ride out a slowdown in U.S. demand.

U.S.-listed shares of the company jumped about 6% in premarket trading.

A reversal in China's strict COVID-19 policy has brought consumers back to stores, encouraging wealthy shoppers to snap up everything from Coach handbags to Cartier jewelry and Birkin bags, with several companies banking on the country to boost sales this year.

Revenue from Canada Goose's Asia Pacific segment jumped 65.4% to C$114.1 million in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a 5.2% drop in the previous quarter.

That has buttressed sales at a time when luxury shoppers in the United States have paused a post-pandemic splurge on high-end goods, with companies including LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering reporting sagging sales in the market.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said it expects fiscal 2024 revenue between C$1.40 billion ($1.05 billion) and C$1.50 billion, compared with analysts average estimate of C$1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 1.74% 27.49 Delayed Quote.14.16%
KERING 0.59% 545.3 Real-time Quote.13.99%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.35% 877.4 Real-time Quote.28.61%
TAPESTRY, INC. 3.67% 43.45 Delayed Quote.10.06%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 181 M 877 M 877 M
Net income 2023 83,4 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net Debt 2023 336 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 874 M 2 133 M 2 133 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 353
Free-Float 50,7%
Managers and Directors
Dani Reiss Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carrie Baker President
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Moran COO, EVP-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Stephen K. Gunn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.14.16%2 133
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.61%474 333
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.18%47 391
MONCLER S.P.A.31.88%19 088
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.34%16 320
VF CORPORATION-25.39%8 037
