Canada Goose sees annual sales above estimates on China rebound

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc
forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on
Thursday, betting that a sharp rebound in key luxury market
China would help the luxury winterwear maker ride out a slowdown
in U.S. demand.
U.S.-listed shares of the company jumped about 6% in
premarket trading.
A reversal in China's strict COVID-19 policy has brought
consumers back to stores, encouraging wealthy shoppers to snap
up everything from Coach handbags to Cartier jewelry and
Birkin bags, with several companies banking on the country to
boost sales this year.
Revenue from Canada Goose's Asia Pacific segment jumped
65.4% to C$114.1 million in the quarter ended April 2, compared
with a 5.2% drop in the previous quarter.
That has buttressed sales at a time when luxury shoppers in
the United States have paused a post-pandemic splurge on
high-end goods, with companies including LVMH and
Gucci-owner Kering reporting sagging sales in the
market.
Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said it expects fiscal
2024 revenue between C$1.40 billion ($1.05 billion) and C$1.50
billion, compared with analysts average estimate of C$1.33
billion, according to Refinitiv data.
