Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canada Goose Holdings Inc.    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/05 11:17:56 am
42.83 CAD   -0.72%
11:15aCanada Goose sees fresh lockdowns crimping Europe sales
RE
10:05aTSX climbs on materials boost, upbeat earnings
RE
09:29aCANADA GOOSE : reports $10.4-million Q2 profit, sales down from year ago
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Goose sees fresh lockdowns crimping Europe sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:15am EST

(Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc warned of a hit to sales in Europe for its luxury parkas as countries reimpose lockdowns to curb a resurgence in virus cases, overshadowing a surprise quarterly profit on strong China and online demand.

The company's shares fell as much as 3.5% on Thursday after the comments during a conference call, reversing from a gain of about 5% at the open.

Several global luxury players have signaled a recovery in demand, largely driven by a rebound in China, but now face the threat of disruption in major markets such as France and England due to new shutdowns.

"(Progress in China) helped us manage our expectations in terms of what we might expect to see elsewhere in the world," Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sinclair said on the call.

"Obviously, that gets interrupted where you get local lockdowns as we're experiencing right now in Europe."

Canada Goose said restrictions on international travel have also hurt sales at its stores around the world where affluent Chinese tourists shop, but new stores in the country and a ramp-up of its online presence have helped cushion the blow.

These efforts helped the company post an over 30% jump in direct-to-consumer revenue in Mainland China in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, while enabling overall online sales to climb more than 10%.

Total revenue slumped about 34% to C$194.8 million ($148.52 million), but beat the average analyst estimate of C$167.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, it earned 10 Canadian cents per share, as its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin was positive for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Analysts were expecting a loss of 1 Canadian cent.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Praveen Paramasivam


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
11:15aCanada Goose sees fresh lockdowns crimping Europe sales
RE
10:05aTSX climbs on materials boost, upbeat earnings
RE
09:29aCANADA GOOSE : reports $10.4-million Q2 profit, sales down from year ago
AQ
08:24aCANADA GOOSE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aCANADA GOOSE : Reports Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
BU
10/29CANADA GOOSE : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference C..
BU
10/06CANADA GOOSE : and Ryan Reynolds Bring Warmth to Northern Canadian Community
BU
09/30TSX falls 0.56% to 16,121.38
RE
09/23TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
08/13CANADA GOOSE : Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 829 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2021 71,6 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 752 M 3 617 M 3 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,49 CAD
Last Close Price 43,14 CAD
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Westerby Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan Cotton Director
Joshua Bekenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.-8.23%3 617
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE1.83%248 614
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.46.84%44 330
VF CORPORATION-30.18%27 136
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED78.80%13 309
MONCLER S.P.A.-9.23%10 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group