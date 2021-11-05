Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Multiple tailwinds help lift Toronto market to record high

11/05/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments from strategist)

* TSX ends up 113.69 points, or 0.5%, at 21,455.82

* Energy sector advances 2.6; materials end 1.6% higher

* Canada Goose shares soar 19.3%

* Manulife Financial announces resumption of dividend increases

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index scaled a record high on Friday, bolstered by higher resource prices and upbeat corporate earnings as well as domestic data showing further employment gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 113.69 points, or 0.5%, at 21,455.82, a record closing level. For the week, the index was up nearly 2%.

"The TSX has the wind at its back right now," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Higher oil prices, a move by Canada's financial regulator to lift curbs on capital distributions by financial institutions and "solid" domestic jobs data have helped underpin the index, Cieszynski added.

Canada added 31,200 jobs in October, building on blockbuster gains in previous months, and hours worked edged closer to their pre-pandemic levels.

A strong U.S. jobs report boosted Wall Street. It also notched record highs.

U.S. crude prices settled 3.1% higher at $81.27 a barrel after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, helping to lift energy shares.

The energy sector advanced 2.6%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6%.

Gold was up 1.4% at about $1,816 per ounce as major central banks' dovish tone on interest rates this week lifted the demand for the safe-haven metal.

Manulife Financial became the country's first financial company to announce the resumption of dividend increases. Its shares rose 1.4%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares soared 19.3% after the company topped analyst expectations for second-quarter revenue and said it is eyeing a strong holiday season this year.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp weighed on the healthcare sector, falling 11.7% after the pot producer pushed back its target for turning profitable. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE -0.19% 906.85 Delayed Quote.12.32%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 19.30% 60.14 Delayed Quote.33.22%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -11.68% 14.6 Delayed Quote.-47.22%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.37% 24.37 Delayed Quote.6.14%
All news about CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
04:44pMultiple tailwinds help lift Toronto market to record high
RE
03:57pConsumer Stocks Rising Ahead of Friday Close
MT
02:45pCanada Goose Raises Fiscal 2022 Revenue Outlook After Second-Quarter Results Tops Estim..
MT
12:19pCanada Goose beats quarterly revenue estimates, pushing up share price
AQ
12:18pToronto Stocks Gain; Canada Goose Shares Soar on Adjusted Earnings Beat
DJ
10:09aFinancials, upbeat earnings lift TSX to record high
RE
10:00aCanada Goose eyes strong holiday season on China demand, supply chain strength
RE
09:39aCanada Goose Up Near 13% On TSX After Q2 Update and Outlook
MT
09:34aCANADA GOOSE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:41aCanada Goose up 3.1% in US Pre-Market, Posts Q2 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 097 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2022 122 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Net cash 2022 88,0 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 387 M 4 329 M 4 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 50,41 CAD
Average target price 56,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen K. Gunn Independent Director
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Independent Director
John Marshal Davison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.33.22%4 325
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE35.55%402 854
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.18%61 524
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED74.48%30 446
V.F. CORPORATION-14.10%28 808
MONCLER S.P.A.32.19%20 632