    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC.

(GOOS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 10:12:59 am EDT
25.20 CAD   -2.06%
10:06aTSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble
RE
04/21Canada Goose Target Price Raised to $49 at TD Ahead of Q4 Results
MT
04/21CANADA GOOSE : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
TSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble

05/09/2022 | 10:06am EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a more than three-month low on Monday, pulled down by Shaw Communications and resource-linked stocks as commodities retreated on worries over a slowdown in global economic growth.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 397.9 points, or 1.93%, at 20,235.38, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 25 with all sub-sectors in red.

Shaw Communications Inc plunged 8.7% to the bottom of the index after Canada's Commissioner of Competition said it intends to oppose Rogers Communications Inc's proposed C$20 bln ($16 billion) merger with the company.

The energy sector dropped 3.8%, as oil prices fell, weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of extended coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world's top oil importer.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6% as gold prices retreated 1% as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

"The rally in commodity prices on Friday helped to cushion the blow in Canada relative to the U.S., (on Monday) we see a reversal to that with stocks under pressure and with commodities under pressure," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Toronto-listed technology stocks, down 2.9 %, fell for the third straight session, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

The financials sector slipped 1%, while the industrials sector fell 1.3%.

Concerns around a slowdown in global growth amid lockdowns in China and prospects of aggressive policy tightening by major central banks pressured global investor sentiment.

Investors waited for earnings from major Canadian companies including Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Canadian Tire and Canada Goose due later in the week.

"Unless there is some huge surprise from a specific company, for most part macro forces will be driving the markets," Cieszynski added. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE -0.87% 859.18 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. -2.45% 25.2 Delayed Quote.-45.12%
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 0.24% 170.08 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.55% 181.35 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.43% 109.224 Delayed Quote.44.56%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.44% 24.64 Delayed Quote.3.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.69% 11814.75 Real-time Quote.-22.37%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -5.27% 63.35 Delayed Quote.11.17%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -9.35% 34.04 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.98% 46.3 Delayed Quote.50.71%
WTI -1.15% 106.978 Delayed Quote.45.49%
