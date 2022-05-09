TSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a more
than three-month low on Monday, pulled down by Shaw
Communications and resource-linked stocks as commodities
retreated on worries over a slowdown in global economic growth.
At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 397.9 points, or
1.93%, at 20,235.38, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 25 with
all sub-sectors in red.
Shaw Communications Inc plunged 8.7% to the bottom
of the index after Canada's Commissioner of Competition said it
intends to oppose Rogers Communications Inc's proposed
C$20 bln ($16 billion) merger with the company.
The energy sector dropped 3.8%, as oil prices
fell, weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the
back of extended coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world's top
oil importer.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6% as gold
prices retreated 1% as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S.
Treasury yields weighed on the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
"The rally in commodity prices on Friday helped to cushion
the blow in Canada relative to the U.S., (on Monday) we see a
reversal to that with stocks under pressure and with commodities
under pressure," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at SIA Wealth Management.
Toronto-listed technology stocks, down 2.9 %, fell
for the third straight session, tracking weakness in the U.S.
tech-heavy Nasdaq index.
The financials sector slipped 1%, while the
industrials sector fell 1.3%.
Concerns around a slowdown in global growth amid lockdowns
in China and prospects of aggressive policy tightening by major
central banks pressured global investor sentiment.
Investors waited for earnings from major Canadian companies
including Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial,
Canadian Tire and Canada Goose due later in
the week.
"Unless there is some huge surprise from a specific company,
for most part macro forces will be driving the markets,"
Cieszynski added.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)