TSX posts biggest drop in 3 weeks as Fed signals more rate hikes

*
TSX ends down 240.70 points, or 1.2%, at 19,277.01
*
Index posts its biggest decline since Oct. 14
*
Materials sector falls 4.3%
*
Canada Goose ends 9.1% lower
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street, as Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank is
not yet done raising interest rates as it battles inflation.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 240.70 points, or 1.2%, at 19,277.01, its
biggest decline since Oct. 14.
On Tuesday, the index posted its highest closing level in
more than six weeks.
"Fed Chair Powell reminded markets that inflation has been
high for 18 months and that it is too early to think about
pausing rate hikes," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at
OANDA in New York, said in a note.
U.S. stocks reversed course and turned sharply lower as
Powell's message took away enthusiasm over a Fed policy
statement that raised interest rates by 75 basis points but
signaled that smaller rate hikes may be on the horizon.
The Toronto market's materials group, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost
4.3% as gold and copper prices fell.
It included a decline of 17.8% for Ero Copper Corp
after the copper miner's third-quarter profit missed analysts'
estimates.
Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc ended 9.1%
lower after the luxury parka maker cut its full-year revenue and
profit forecast, with persistent COVID-related lockdowns and
store closures in China hurting its business.
The consumer discretionary sector fell 1.7%, while
technology was down 2.4%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Granth
Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)