March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main share index ended steady on Tuesday, as gains in healthcare stocks were offset by losses in energy stocks, while Canada Goose shares fell 7% after the company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce to rein in costs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.14% at 21,912.52. The TSX is on course to end the first quarter of 2024 on an upbeat note, with energy and industrials among top gainers.

"From here on, we will see that Q1 earnings will set the tone for the markets, and investors are hoping for a robust growth," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

Traders are also pricing in a 51.7% chance that the Bank of Canada could deliver its first interest rate cut of 25 basis points in June, moving ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors are also awaiting the February U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, on Friday, which could help determine the outlook for interest rate cuts expected later in the year.

Back home, the healthcare sector rose 3%, helped by a nearly 4% gain in Bausch Health Companies.

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose fell 7% after the company said it would trim about 17% of its global corporate workforce as part of efforts to rein in costs.

Athabasca Oil closed 5% down after RBC downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform". (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Costas Pitas)