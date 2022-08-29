Log in
    CHV   CA1351011038

CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC.

(CHV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2021-08-06 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   +16.67%
04:20pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change and Consolidation - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CHV)
NE
08/26Canada house cannabis group reports results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders and announces the consolidation of its shares and adoption of name change
AQ
08/25Canada house cannabis group reports results of its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders and announces the consolidation of its shares and adoption of name change
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CHV)

08/29/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. -  Le 29 août/August 2022) - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. has announced a name change to Canada House Cannabis Group Inc. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 22,788,427 common shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Trading remains halted pending a fundamental change as described in Policy 8. The corporate actions announced in this bulletin in no way represent Exchange approval, conditional or otherwise, of the fundamental change transaction.

_________________________________

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Canada House Cannabis Group Inc. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trente (30) actions pré-consolidées actions ordinaires.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 22 788 427 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole restera le même.

La négociation reste interrompue dans l'attente d'un changement fondamental tel que décrit dans la politique 8. Les opérations sur titres annoncées dans ce bulletin ne représentent en aucun cas l'approbation de la Bourse, conditionnelle ou autre, de la transaction de changement fondamental.

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

le 23 août/August 2022

New Name/ Nouveau nom:

Canada House Cannabis Group Inc.

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

13509T 10 5

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 13509T 10 5 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

135101103/CA1351011038

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
