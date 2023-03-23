Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
January 31
October 31
Note
2023
2022
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
1,251,700
13,009,936
Cash and cash equivalents
Harmonized sales tax receivable
1,080,224
1,527,062
Accounts receivable
39,147
366,848
Prepaid expenses
635,121
117,523
Total current assets
3,006,192
15,021,369
Non-current assets
140,706,360
128,624,444
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
Equipment and right-of-use assets
5
918,858
669,102
Total assets
144,631,410
144,314,915
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
7,975,758
10,932,118
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12,13
Short-term loans
6
17,651,564
13,291,981
Total current liabilities
25,627,322
24,224,099
Long-term portion of right-of-use lease liability
5
244,875
-
Deferred tax liabilities
15
5,865,153
1,262,453
Total liabilities
31,737,350
25,486,552
Shareholders' equity
123,151,246
122,126,306
Share capital
7
Share-based compensation and warrant reserves
8,9,10
12,556,166
11,692,512
Deficit
(22,813,352)
(14,990,455)
Total shareholders' equity
112,894,060
118,828,363
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
144,631,410
144,314,915
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Subsequent events (Note 16)
Signed on behalf of the Board:
"Mark Selby"
"David Smith"
Mark Selby, Director
David Smith, Director
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended January 31
Note
2023
2022
Expenses
$
$
333,919
Salaries
12
254,845
General and administrative costs
176,888
242,497
Professional fees
206,856
111,915
Consulting and advisory
254,282
230,301
Promotion and communication
106,670
128,658
Investor relations and marketing
104,609
76,980
Share-based compensation
9,10
1,258,017
1,001,748
Travel and other
99,373
4,901
Transaction costs and interest expense
6
679,583
439,654
3,220,197
2,491,499
Flow-through share premium
7
-
(959,399)
Net loss and comprehensive loss before tax
3,220,197
1,532,100
Income tax expense
15
4,602,700
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
7,822,897
1,532,100
Loss per share - basic and diluted
11
$0.07
$0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
113,332,644
91,160,063
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended January 31
Note
2023
2022
Operating activities
$
$
(7,822,897)
Net loss
(1,532,100)
Add - transaction costs included in financing activities
6
-
136,700
Adjustments for non-cash items:
1,258,017
Share-based compensation
1,001,748
Flow-through share premium
-
(959,399)
Income tax expense
4,602,700
-
Accretion on warrants and other non-cash related to
679,583
short term loan facility
6
189,455
Expenses paid or payable in shares
123,462
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
446,839
1,786,480
Harmonized sales tax receivable
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(88,344)
1,402
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
66,161
340,768
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(734,479)
965,054
Investing activities
(10,994,305)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
(12,970,989)
Purchase of equipment
5
(36,352)
(51,574)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,030,657)
(13,022,563)
Financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of
-
transaction costs
6
12,302,085
Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options
8
6,900
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,900
12,302,085
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
13,009,936
3,334,643
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(11,758,236)
244,576
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
1,251,700
3,579,219
Supplementary disclosure
Value of shares issued for acquisitions
4
1,232,000
16,971,090
Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts
123,462
payable
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Note
Number of
Share-based
common
compensation
Warrants
shares
Share capital
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2021
88,383,650
51,036,468
5,551,009
167,111
(9,455,375)
47,299,213
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
10
50,000
53,200
(53,200)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions
4
5,164,000
16,971,090
-
-
-
16,971,090
Fair value of warrants issued
6
-
-
-
283,140
-
283,140
Fair value of share-based compensation
9,10
-
-
1,380,771
-
-
1,380,771
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
7(a)
-
1,232,000
-
-
-
1,232,000
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(1,532,100)
(1,532,100)
Balance, January 31, 2022
93,597,650
69,292,758
6,878,580
420,251
(10,987,475)
65,634,114
Balance, October 31, 2022
113,067,836
122,126,306
11,241,037
451,475
(14,990,455)
118,828,363
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
10
278,261
884,098
(884,098)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions
4
350,000
-
-
-
-
-
Share issuance - warrants exercised
69,330
17,380
-
(10,480)
-
6,900
Fair value of share-based compensation
9,10
-
-
1,688,232
-
-
1,688,232
Fair value of warrants issued
6
-
-
-
70,000
-
70,000
Shares issued to settle accounts payable
86,337
123,462
-
-
-
123,462
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(7,822,897)
(7,822,897)
Balance, January 31, 2023
113,851,764
123,151,246
12,045,171
510,995
(22,813,352)
112,894,060
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
