Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

January 31 October 31 Note 2023 2022 ASSETS $ $ Current assets 1,251,700 13,009,936 Cash and cash equivalents Harmonized sales tax receivable 1,080,224 1,527,062 Accounts receivable 39,147 366,848 Prepaid expenses 635,121 117,523 Total current assets 3,006,192 15,021,369 Non-current assets 140,706,360 128,624,444 Exploration and evaluation assets 4 Equipment and right-of-use assets 5 918,858 669,102 Total assets 144,631,410 144,314,915 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 7,975,758 10,932,118 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,13 Short-term loans 6 17,651,564 13,291,981 Total current liabilities 25,627,322 24,224,099 Long-term portion of right-of-use lease liability 5 244,875 - Deferred tax liabilities 15 5,865,153 1,262,453 Total liabilities 31,737,350 25,486,552 Shareholders' equity 123,151,246 122,126,306 Share capital 7 Share-based compensation and warrant reserves 8,9,10 12,556,166 11,692,512 Deficit (22,813,352) (14,990,455) Total shareholders' equity 112,894,060 118,828,363 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 144,631,410 144,314,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Subsequent events (Note 16)