Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

03/23/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

1

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

January 31

October 31

Note

2023

2022

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

1,251,700

13,009,936

Cash and cash equivalents

Harmonized sales tax receivable

1,080,224

1,527,062

Accounts receivable

39,147

366,848

Prepaid expenses

635,121

117,523

Total current assets

3,006,192

15,021,369

Non-current assets

140,706,360

128,624,444

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

Equipment and right-of-use assets

5

918,858

669,102

Total assets

144,631,410

144,314,915

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

7,975,758

10,932,118

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,13

Short-term loans

6

17,651,564

13,291,981

Total current liabilities

25,627,322

24,224,099

Long-term portion of right-of-use lease liability

5

244,875

-

Deferred tax liabilities

15

5,865,153

1,262,453

Total liabilities

31,737,350

25,486,552

Shareholders' equity

123,151,246

122,126,306

Share capital

7

Share-based compensation and warrant reserves

8,9,10

12,556,166

11,692,512

Deficit

(22,813,352)

(14,990,455)

Total shareholders' equity

112,894,060

118,828,363

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

144,631,410

144,314,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Subsequent events (Note 16)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

"David Smith"

Mark Selby, Director

David Smith, Director

2

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2023

2022

Expenses

$

$

333,919

Salaries

12

254,845

General and administrative costs

176,888

242,497

Professional fees

206,856

111,915

Consulting and advisory

254,282

230,301

Promotion and communication

106,670

128,658

Investor relations and marketing

104,609

76,980

Share-based compensation

9,10

1,258,017

1,001,748

Travel and other

99,373

4,901

Transaction costs and interest expense

6

679,583

439,654

3,220,197

2,491,499

Flow-through share premium

7

-

(959,399)

Net loss and comprehensive loss before tax

3,220,197

1,532,100

Income tax expense

15

4,602,700

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

7,822,897

1,532,100

Loss per share - basic and diluted

11

$0.07

$0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

113,332,644

91,160,063

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2023

2022

Operating activities

$

$

(7,822,897)

Net loss

(1,532,100)

Add - transaction costs included in financing activities

6

-

136,700

Adjustments for non-cash items:

1,258,017

Share-based compensation

1,001,748

Flow-through share premium

-

(959,399)

Income tax expense

4,602,700

-

Accretion on warrants and other non-cash related to

679,583

short term loan facility

6

189,455

Expenses paid or payable in shares

123,462

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

446,839

1,786,480

Harmonized sales tax receivable

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(88,344)

1,402

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

66,161

340,768

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(734,479)

965,054

Investing activities

(10,994,305)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(12,970,989)

Purchase of equipment

5

(36,352)

(51,574)

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,030,657)

(13,022,563)

Financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of

-

transaction costs

6

12,302,085

Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options

8

6,900

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,900

12,302,085

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

13,009,936

3,334,643

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(11,758,236)

244,576

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

1,251,700

3,579,219

Supplementary disclosure

Value of shares issued for acquisitions

4

1,232,000

16,971,090

Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts

123,462

payable

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note

Number of

Share-based

common

compensation

Warrants

shares

Share capital

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2021

88,383,650

51,036,468

5,551,009

167,111

(9,455,375)

47,299,213

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

10

50,000

53,200

(53,200)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

4

5,164,000

16,971,090

-

-

-

16,971,090

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

283,140

-

283,140

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

1,380,771

-

-

1,380,771

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

7(a)

-

1,232,000

-

-

-

1,232,000

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(1,532,100)

(1,532,100)

Balance, January 31, 2022

93,597,650

69,292,758

6,878,580

420,251

(10,987,475)

65,634,114

Balance, October 31, 2022

113,067,836

122,126,306

11,241,037

451,475

(14,990,455)

118,828,363

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

10

278,261

884,098

(884,098)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

4

350,000

-

-

-

-

-

Share issuance - warrants exercised

69,330

17,380

-

(10,480)

-

6,900

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

1,688,232

-

-

1,688,232

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

70,000

-

70,000

Shares issued to settle accounts payable

86,337

123,462

-

-

-

123,462

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(7,822,897)

(7,822,897)

Balance, January 31, 2023

113,851,764

123,151,246

12,045,171

510,995

(22,813,352)

112,894,060

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
