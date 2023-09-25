Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
July 31
October 31
Note
2023
2022
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
7,560,687
13,009,936
Cash and cash equivalents
Harmonized sales tax receivable
697,374
1,527,062
Accounts receivable
132,785
366,848
Prepaid expenses
667,318
117,523
Total current assets
9,058,164
15,021,369
Non-current assets
158,400,429
128,624,444
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
Equipment and right-of-use assets
5
886,452
669,102
Total assets
168,345,045
144,314,915
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
4,861,435
10,932,118
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,14
Short-term loans
6
-
13,291,981
Total current liabilities
4,861,435
24,224,099
Long-term portion of right-of-use lease liability
5
218,463
-
Deferred tax liabilities
16
4,887,923
1,262,453
Asset retirement obligation
7
1,140,751
Total liabilities
11,108,572
25,486,552
Shareholders' equity
168,720,615
122,126,306
Share capital
8
Share-based compensation and warrant reserves
9,10,11
14,489,645
11,692,512
Deficit
(25,973,787)
(14,990,455)
Total shareholders' equity
157,236,473
118,828,363
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
168,345,045
144,314,915
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
Subsequent event (Note 17)
Signed on behalf of the Board:
"Mark Selby"
"David Smith"
Mark Selby, Director
David Smith, Director
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 31
For the three months
For the nine months
ended July 31
ended July 31
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Expenses
$
$
$
$
411,799
1,131,774
Salaries and management fees
13
149,861
677,968
General and administrative costs
92,210
145,857
479,638
705,555
Professional fees
180,373
374,488
866,720
730,750
Consulting and advisory
447,486
281,208
1,057,962
966,732
Promotion and communication
62,556
125,399
231,882
352,614
Investor relations and marketing
154,921
32,787
380,017
173,047
Share-based compensation
10,11
1,091,728
1,290,422
3,697,331
3,346,571
Travel and other
64,536
199,828
266,158
253,455
Transaction costs and interest expense
6
-
-
1,291,891
807,234
2,505,609
2,599,850
9,403,373
8,013,926
Flow-through share premium
8
(940,966)
(3,500,000)
(2,045,511)
(4,459,399)
Net loss (income) and comprehensive loss
1,564,643
7,357,862
(income) before tax
(900,150)
3,554,527
Income tax expense (recovery)
(344,260)
-
3,625,470
-
Net loss (income) and comprehensive loss
(income)
1,220,383
(900,150)
10,983,332
3,554,527
Loss (income) per share - basic and diluted
12
$0.01
$(0.01)
$0.09
$0.04
Weighted average number of shares
140,149,544
111,622,072
127,809,273
100,572,518
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Nine Months Ended July 31
Note
2023
2022
Operating activities
$
$
(10,983,332)
Net loss
(3,554,527)
Add - transaction costs included in financing activities
6
1,221,891
524,094
Adjustments for non-cash items:
3,697,331
Share-based compensation
3,346,571
Flow-through share premium
(2,045,511)
(4,459,399)
Income tax expense
3,625,470
-
Accretion on warrants and other non-cash related to
70,000
short term loan facility
6
283,140
Expenses paid or payable in shares
254,742
5,448
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
829,688
Harmonized sales tax receivable
(160,421)
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(315,732)
(415,021)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(27,673)
667,530
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,673,126)
(3,762,585)
Investing activities
(32,190,865)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
(38,587,929)
Purchase of equipment
5
(97,731)
(111,796)
Net cash used in investing activities
(32,288,596)
(38,699,725)
Financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of
-
transaction costs
6
12,302,085
Repayment of short-term loan facility and related
(14,513,872)
interest and arrangement fees
6
(12,826,178)
Proceeds from share issuances, net of costs
8
44,567,152
48,242,253
Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options
9,10
459,193
168,882
Net cash provided from financing activities
30,512,473
47,887,042
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
13,009,936
3,334,643
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(5,449,249)
5,424,372
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
7,560,687
8,759,375
Supplementary disclosure
Value of shares issued for acquisitions
4
2,122,908
24,284,110
Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts
123,462
payable
115,448
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Note
Number of
Share-based
common
compensation
Warrants
shares
Share capital
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2021
88,383,650
51,036,468
5,551,009
167,111
(9,455,375)
47,299,213
Share issuance - equity offering
8(b)
15,364,708
48,242,253
-
-
-
48,242,253
Flow-through share premium reserve
8(b)
-
(5,942,672)
-
-
-
(5,942,672)
Share issuance - warrants exercised
39,023
68,268
-
(30,220)
-
38,048
Share issuance - compensation options exercised
9
26,550
66,813
-
(26,988)
-
39,825
Share issuance - stock options exercised
10
320,833
158,935
(67,925)
-
-
91,010
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
11
333,469
503,400
(503,400)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions
4
8,517,000
24,284,110
-
-
-
24,284,110
Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable
44,103
5,448
-
-
-
5,448
Fair value of warrants issued
6
-
-
-
283,140
-
283,140
Fair value of share-based compensation
10,11
-
-
4,534,448
-
-
4,534,448
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
-
1,232,000
-
-
-
1,232,000
Net loss for the nine months ended July 31
-
-
-
-
(3,554,527)
(3,554,527)
Balance, July 31, 2022
113,029,336
119,655,023
9,514,132
393,043
(13,009,902)
116,552,296
Balance, October 31, 2022
113,067,836
122,126,306
11,241,037
451,475
(14,990,455)
118,828,363
Share issuance - equity offering
8(a)
23,794,597
44,567,152
-
-
-
44,567,152
Flow through share premium reserve
8(a)
-
(2,045,511)
-
-
-
(2,045,511)
Share issuance - stock options exercised
10
1,809,168
790,427
(338,134)
-
-
452,293
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
11
1,083,325
2,119,213
(2,119,213)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions and option payments
4
1,026,314
890,908
-
-
-
890,908
Share issuance - warrants exercised
69,330
17,380
-
(10,480)
-
6,900
Fair value of share-based compensation
10,11
-
-
5,194,960
-
-
5,194,960
Fair value of warrants issued
6
-
-
-
70,000
-
70,000
Shares issued to settle accounts payable
86,337
123,462
-
-
-
123,462
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
-
131,278
-
-
-
131,278
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(10,983,332)
(10,983,332)
Balance, July 31, 2023
140,936,907
168,720,615
13,978,650
510,995
(25,973,787)
157,236,473
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
