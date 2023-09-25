Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

July 31

October 31

Note

2023

2022

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

7,560,687

13,009,936

Cash and cash equivalents

Harmonized sales tax receivable

697,374

1,527,062

Accounts receivable

132,785

366,848

Prepaid expenses

667,318

117,523

Total current assets

9,058,164

15,021,369

Non-current assets

158,400,429

128,624,444

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

Equipment and right-of-use assets

5

886,452

669,102

Total assets

168,345,045

144,314,915

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

4,861,435

10,932,118

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,14

Short-term loans

6

-

13,291,981

Total current liabilities

4,861,435

24,224,099

Long-term portion of right-of-use lease liability

5

218,463

-

Deferred tax liabilities

16

4,887,923

1,262,453

Asset retirement obligation

7

1,140,751

Total liabilities

11,108,572

25,486,552

Shareholders' equity

168,720,615

122,126,306

Share capital

8

Share-based compensation and warrant reserves

9,10,11

14,489,645

11,692,512

Deficit

(25,973,787)

(14,990,455)

Total shareholders' equity

157,236,473

118,828,363

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

168,345,045

144,314,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

Subsequent event (Note 17)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

"David Smith"

Mark Selby, Director

David Smith, Director

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 31

For the three months

For the nine months

ended July 31

ended July 31

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Expenses

$

$

$

$

411,799

1,131,774

Salaries and management fees

13

149,861

677,968

General and administrative costs

92,210

145,857

479,638

705,555

Professional fees

180,373

374,488

866,720

730,750

Consulting and advisory

447,486

281,208

1,057,962

966,732

Promotion and communication

62,556

125,399

231,882

352,614

Investor relations and marketing

154,921

32,787

380,017

173,047

Share-based compensation

10,11

1,091,728

1,290,422

3,697,331

3,346,571

Travel and other

64,536

199,828

266,158

253,455

Transaction costs and interest expense

6

-

-

1,291,891

807,234

2,505,609

2,599,850

9,403,373

8,013,926

Flow-through share premium

8

(940,966)

(3,500,000)

(2,045,511)

(4,459,399)

Net loss (income) and comprehensive loss

1,564,643

7,357,862

(income) before tax

(900,150)

3,554,527

Income tax expense (recovery)

(344,260)

-

3,625,470

-

Net loss (income) and comprehensive loss

(income)

1,220,383

(900,150)

10,983,332

3,554,527

Loss (income) per share - basic and diluted

12

$0.01

$(0.01)

$0.09

$0.04

Weighted average number of shares

140,149,544

111,622,072

127,809,273

100,572,518

outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Nine Months Ended July 31

Note

2023

2022

Operating activities

$

$

(10,983,332)

Net loss

(3,554,527)

Add - transaction costs included in financing activities

6

1,221,891

524,094

Adjustments for non-cash items:

3,697,331

Share-based compensation

3,346,571

Flow-through share premium

(2,045,511)

(4,459,399)

Income tax expense

3,625,470

-

Accretion on warrants and other non-cash related to

70,000

short term loan facility

6

283,140

Expenses paid or payable in shares

254,742

5,448

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

829,688

Harmonized sales tax receivable

(160,421)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(315,732)

(415,021)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(27,673)

667,530

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,673,126)

(3,762,585)

Investing activities

(32,190,865)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(38,587,929)

Purchase of equipment

5

(97,731)

(111,796)

Net cash used in investing activities

(32,288,596)

(38,699,725)

Financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of

-

transaction costs

6

12,302,085

Repayment of short-term loan facility and related

(14,513,872)

interest and arrangement fees

6

(12,826,178)

Proceeds from share issuances, net of costs

8

44,567,152

48,242,253

Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options

9,10

459,193

168,882

Net cash provided from financing activities

30,512,473

47,887,042

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

13,009,936

3,334,643

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(5,449,249)

5,424,372

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

7,560,687

8,759,375

Supplementary disclosure

Value of shares issued for acquisitions

4

2,122,908

24,284,110

Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts

123,462

payable

115,448

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note

Number of

Share-based

common

compensation

Warrants

shares

Share capital

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2021

88,383,650

51,036,468

5,551,009

167,111

(9,455,375)

47,299,213

Share issuance - equity offering

8(b)

15,364,708

48,242,253

-

-

-

48,242,253

Flow-through share premium reserve

8(b)

-

(5,942,672)

-

-

-

(5,942,672)

Share issuance - warrants exercised

39,023

68,268

-

(30,220)

-

38,048

Share issuance - compensation options exercised

9

26,550

66,813

-

(26,988)

-

39,825

Share issuance - stock options exercised

10

320,833

158,935

(67,925)

-

-

91,010

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

11

333,469

503,400

(503,400)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

4

8,517,000

24,284,110

-

-

-

24,284,110

Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable

44,103

5,448

-

-

-

5,448

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

283,140

-

283,140

Fair value of share-based compensation

10,11

-

-

4,534,448

-

-

4,534,448

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

-

1,232,000

-

-

-

1,232,000

Net loss for the nine months ended July 31

-

-

-

-

(3,554,527)

(3,554,527)

Balance, July 31, 2022

113,029,336

119,655,023

9,514,132

393,043

(13,009,902)

116,552,296

Balance, October 31, 2022

113,067,836

122,126,306

11,241,037

451,475

(14,990,455)

118,828,363

Share issuance - equity offering

8(a)

23,794,597

44,567,152

-

-

-

44,567,152

Flow through share premium reserve

8(a)

-

(2,045,511)

-

-

-

(2,045,511)

Share issuance - stock options exercised

10

1,809,168

790,427

(338,134)

-

-

452,293

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

11

1,083,325

2,119,213

(2,119,213)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions and option payments

4

1,026,314

890,908

-

-

-

890,908

Share issuance - warrants exercised

69,330

17,380

-

(10,480)

-

6,900

Fair value of share-based compensation

10,11

-

-

5,194,960

-

-

5,194,960

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

70,000

-

70,000

Shares issued to settle accounts payable

86,337

123,462

-

-

-

123,462

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

-

131,278

-

-

-

131,278

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(10,983,332)

(10,983,332)

Balance, July 31, 2023

140,936,907

168,720,615

13,978,650

510,995

(25,973,787)

157,236,473

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

