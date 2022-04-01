Canada Nickel : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. January 31 October 31 Note 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,579,219 3,334,643 Harmonized sales tax receivable 1,514,115 3,300,595 Accounts receivable 352,700 352,700 Prepaid expenses 428,824 430,226 Total current assets 5,874,858 7,418,164 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 4 77,844,467 47,304,907 Equipment and right-of-use assets 5 603,284 527,784 Total assets 84,322,609 55,250,855 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,13 6,235,024 6,992,243 Short-term loan facility 6 12,453,471 Flow-through share premium 7(a) - 959,399 Total liabilities 18,688,495 7,951,642 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7 69,292,758 51,036,468 Share-based compensation and warrant reserves 8,9,10 7,328,831 5,718,120 Deficit (10,987,475) (9,455,375) Total shareholders' equity 65,634,114 47,299,213 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 84,322,609 55,250,855 2

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

Mark Selby, Director

"David Smith"

David Smith, Director

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note 2022 2021 $ $ Expenses Salaries and management fees 12 254,845 141,560 General and administrative costs 242,497 223,859 Professional fees 111,915 107,650 Consulting and advisory 230,301 304,964 Promotion and communication 128,658 134,992 Investor relations and marketing 76,980 65,323 Share-based compensation 9,10 1,001,748 686,286 Travel and other 4,901 5,410 Transaction costs, interest and accretion expense 6 439,654 - 2,491,499 1,670,044 Flow-through share premium 7(a) (959,399) (282,027) Net loss and comprehensive loss 1,532,100 1,388,017 Loss per share - basic and diluted 11 $0.02 $0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 91,160,063 80,097,896

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note 2022 2021 $ $ Operating activities Net loss (1,532,100) (1,388,017) Add - transaction costs included in financing activities 136,700 - Adjustments for non-cash items: Share-based compensation 1,001,748 686,286 Flow-through share premium (959,399) (282,027) Accretion on short-term loan facility 6 189,455 - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Harmonized sales tax receivable 1,786,480 (373,712) Prepaid expenses 1,402 (105,959) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 340,768 159,742 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 965,054 (1,303,687) Investing activities Exploration and evaluation expenditures 4 (12,970,989) (2,281,479) Purchase of equipment 5 (51,574) (35,161) Net cash used in investing activities (13,022,563) (2,316,640) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of transaction costs 6 12,302,085 - Share issuance costs - (115,000) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 8 - 72,833 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12,302,085 (42,167) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,334,643 11,167,265 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 244,576 (3,662,494) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 3,579,219 7,504,771 Supplementary disclosure Value of shares issued for acquisitions 4 16,971,090 - Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts payable 7(b) - 391,750 4 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note Number of Share-based common compensation Warrants shares Share capital reserve reserve Deficit Total # $ $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2020 79,939,316 30,729,738 1,165,057 2,574,426 (3,077,272) 31,391,949 Share issuance - warrants exercised 8 152,094 182,566 - (69,019) - 113,547 Fair value of share-based compensation 9,10 - - 686,286 - - 686,286 Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable 192,781 - - - - - Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable 50,000 114,500 - - - 114,500 Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable - 239,513 - (64,513) - 175,000 Net loss for the three months ended January 31 - - - - (1,388,017) (1,388,017) Balance, January 31, 2021 80,334,191 31,266,317 1,851,343 2,440,894 (4,465,289) 31,093,265 Balance, October 31, 2021 88,383,650 51,036,468 5,551,009 167,111 (9,455,375) 47,299,213 Share issuance - restricted share units exercised 10 50,000 53,200 (53,200) - - - Share issuance - acquisitions 4 5,164,000 16,971,090 - - - 16,971,090 Fair value of warrants issued 6 - - - 283,140 - 283,140 Fair value of share-based compensation 9,10 - - 1,380,771 - - 1,380,771 Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable 7(b) - 1,232,000 - - - 1,232,000 Net loss for the three months ended January 31 - - - - (1,532,100) (1,532,100) Balance, January 31, 2022 93,597,650 69,292,758 6,878,580 450,251 (10,987,475) 65,634,114

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5