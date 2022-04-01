Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Canada Nickel Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   CA13515Q1037

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

(CNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada Nickel : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022

04/01/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

January 31

October 31

Note

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,579,219

3,334,643

Harmonized sales tax receivable

1,514,115

3,300,595

Accounts receivable

352,700

352,700

Prepaid expenses

428,824

430,226

Total current assets

5,874,858

7,418,164

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

77,844,467

47,304,907

Equipment and right-of-use assets

5

603,284

527,784

Total assets

84,322,609

55,250,855

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,13

6,235,024

6,992,243

Short-term loan facility

6

12,453,471

Flow-through share premium

7(a)

-

959,399

Total liabilities

18,688,495

7,951,642

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

7

69,292,758

51,036,468

Share-based compensation and warrant reserves

8,9,10

7,328,831

5,718,120

Deficit

(10,987,475)

(9,455,375)

Total shareholders' equity

65,634,114

47,299,213

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

84,322,609

55,250,855

2

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

Mark Selby, Director

"David Smith"

David Smith, Director

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Salaries and management fees

12

254,845

141,560

General and administrative costs

242,497

223,859

Professional fees

111,915

107,650

Consulting and advisory

230,301

304,964

Promotion and communication

128,658

134,992

Investor relations and marketing

76,980

65,323

Share-based compensation

9,10

1,001,748

686,286

Travel and other

4,901

5,410

Transaction costs, interest and accretion expense

6

439,654

-

2,491,499

1,670,044

Flow-through share premium

7(a)

(959,399)

(282,027)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

1,532,100

1,388,017

Loss per share - basic and diluted

11

$0.02

$0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

91,160,063

80,097,896

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2022

2021

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss

(1,532,100)

(1,388,017)

Add - transaction costs included in financing activities

136,700

-

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Share-based compensation

1,001,748

686,286

Flow-through share premium

(959,399)

(282,027)

Accretion on short-term loan facility

6

189,455

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Harmonized sales tax receivable

1,786,480

(373,712)

Prepaid expenses

1,402

(105,959)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

340,768

159,742

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

965,054

(1,303,687)

Investing activities

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(12,970,989)

(2,281,479)

Purchase of equipment

5

(51,574)

(35,161)

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,022,563)

(2,316,640)

Financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of

transaction costs

6

12,302,085

-

Share issuance costs

-

(115,000)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

8

-

72,833

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,302,085

(42,167)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,334,643

11,167,265

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

244,576

(3,662,494)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

3,579,219

7,504,771

Supplementary disclosure

Value of shares issued for acquisitions

4

16,971,090

-

Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts

payable

7(b)

-

391,750

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note

Number of

Share-based

common

compensation

Warrants

shares

Share capital

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

79,939,316

30,729,738

1,165,057

2,574,426

(3,077,272)

31,391,949

Share issuance - warrants exercised

8

152,094

182,566

-

(69,019)

-

113,547

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

686,286

-

-

686,286

Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable

192,781

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable

50,000

114,500

-

-

-

114,500

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

-

239,513

-

(64,513)

-

175,000

Net loss for the three months ended January 31

-

-

-

-

(1,388,017)

(1,388,017)

Balance, January 31, 2021

80,334,191

31,266,317

1,851,343

2,440,894

(4,465,289)

31,093,265

Balance, October 31, 2021

88,383,650

51,036,468

5,551,009

167,111

(9,455,375)

47,299,213

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

10

50,000

53,200

(53,200)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

4

5,164,000

16,971,090

-

-

-

16,971,090

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

283,140

-

283,140

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

1,380,771

-

-

1,380,771

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

7(b)

-

1,232,000

-

-

-

1,232,000

Net loss for the three months ended January 31

-

-

-

-

(1,532,100)

(1,532,100)

Balance, January 31, 2022

93,597,650

69,292,758

6,878,580

450,251

(10,987,475)

65,634,114

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:39:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.
04:40pCANADA NICKEL : Q1 CEO Certification
PU
04:40pCANADA NICKEL : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended Janua..
PU
04:09pCANADA NICKEL : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months E..
PU
04:09pCANADA NICKEL : Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended January 31, ..
PU
03/23Nickel Market Normalizes After Four Failed Attempts, Commerzbank Says
MT
03/18NICKEL STOCKS : Nickel Dropped the Maximum Allowed 12% For a Third Day In the UK, notes Bl..
MT
03/14Grid Metals Outlines Drills Wide Intercepts of Nickel at Bannockburn Nickel Property
AQ
03/09IIROC Trading Resumption - CNC
AQ
03/09Canada Nickel Upsizes Bought Deal Public Offering
MT
03/09Canada Nickel Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$45.0 Million
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,38 M -5,10 M -5,10 M
Net cash 2021 3,13 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 290 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Nickel Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,08 CAD
Average target price 5,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
Managers and Directors
Mark Thomas Henry Selby Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Kaufman Chief Financial Officer
David Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael James Cox Independent Non-Executive Director
James Russell Starr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.-16.98%232
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.69%72 361
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.99%58 677
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.42.98%23 793
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%22 271
ANTOFAGASTA PLC24.99%21 681