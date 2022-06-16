Canada Nickel : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
January 31
October 31
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
3,579,219
3,334,643
Cash and cash equivalents
Harmonized sales tax receivable
1,514,115
3,300,595
Accounts receivable
352,700
352,700
Prepaid expenses
428,824
430,226
Total current assets
5,874,858
7,418,164
Non-current assets
77,844,467
47,304,907
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
Equipment and right-of-use assets
5
603,284
527,784
Total assets
84,322,609
55,250,855
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
6,235,024
6,992,243
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12,13
Short-term loan facility
6
12,453,471
Flow-through share premium
7(a)
-
959,399
Total liabilities
18,688,495
7,951,642
Shareholders' equity
69,292,758
51,036,468
Share capital
7
Share-based compensation and warrant reserves
8,9,10
7,328,831
5,718,120
Deficit
(10,987,475)
(9,455,375)
Total shareholders' equity
65,634,114
47,299,213
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
84,322,609
55,250,855
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Signed on behalf of the Board:
"Mark Selby"
"David Smith"
Mark Selby, Director
David Smith, Director
2
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended January 31
Note
2022
2021
Expenses
$
$
254,845
Salaries and management fees
12
141,560
General and administrative costs
242,497
223,859
Professional fees
111,915
107,650
Consulting and advisory
230,301
304,964
Promotion and communication
128,658
134,992
Investor relations and marketing
76,980
65,323
Share-based compensation
9,10
1,001,748
686,286
Travel and other
4,901
5,410
Transaction costs, interest and accretion expense
6
439,654
-
2,491,499
1,670,044
Flow-through share premium
7(a)
(959,399)
(282,027)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
1,532,100
1,388,017
Loss per share - basic and diluted
11
$0.02
$0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
91,160,063
80,097,896
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended January 31
Note
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
$
(1,532,100)
Net loss
(1,388,017)
Add - transaction costs included in financing activities
136,700
-
Adjustments for non-cash items:
1,001,748
Share-based compensation
686,286
Flow-through share premium
(959,399)
(282,027)
Accretion on short-term loan facility
6
189,455
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
1,786,480
(373,712)
Harmonized sales tax receivable
Prepaid expenses
1,402
(105,959)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
340,768
159,742
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
965,054
(1,303,687)
Investing activities
(12,970,989)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
(2,281,479)
Purchase of equipment
5
(51,574)
(35,161)
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,022,563)
(2,316,640)
Financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of
12,302,085
transaction costs
6
-
Share issuance costs
-
(115,000)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
8
-
72,833
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
12,302,085
(42,167)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,334,643
11,167,265
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
244,576
(3,662,494)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
3,579,219
7,504,771
Supplementary disclosure
Value of shares issued for acquisitions
4
16,971,090
-
Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts
-
payable
7(b)
391,750
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Note
Number of
Share-based
Warrants
common
Share capital
compensation
Deficit
Total
shares
reserve
reserve
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
8
79,939,316
30,729,738
1,165,057
2,574,426
(3,077,272)
31,391,949
Share issuance - warrants exercised
152,094
182,566
-
(69,019)
-
113,547
Fair value of share-based compensation
9,10
-
-
686,286
-
-
686,286
Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable
192,781
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable
50,000
114,500
-
-
-
114,500
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
-
239,513
-
(64,513)
-
175,000
Net loss for the three months ended January 31
-
-
-
-
(1,388,017)
(1,388,017)
Balance, January 31, 2021
80,334,191
31,266,317
1,851,343
2,440,894
(4,465,289)
31,093,265
Balance, October 31, 2021
88,383,650
51,036,468
5,551,009
167,111
(9,455,375)
47,299,213
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
10
50,000
53,200
(53,200)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions
4
5,164,000
16,971,090
-
-
-
16,971,090
Fair value of warrants issued
6
-
-
-
283,140
-
283,140
Fair value of share-based compensation
9,10
-
-
1,380,771
-
-
1,380,771
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
7(b)
-
1,232,000
-
-
-
1,232,000
Net loss for the three months ended January 31
-
-
-
-
(1,532,100)
(1,532,100)
Balance, January 31, 2022
93,597,650
69,292,758
6,878,580
450,251
(10,987,475)
65,634,114
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
