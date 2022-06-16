Canada Nickel : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

January 31 October 31 Note 2022 2021 ASSETS $ $ Current assets 3,579,219 3,334,643 Cash and cash equivalents Harmonized sales tax receivable 1,514,115 3,300,595 Accounts receivable 352,700 352,700 Prepaid expenses 428,824 430,226 Total current assets 5,874,858 7,418,164 Non-current assets 77,844,467 47,304,907 Exploration and evaluation assets 4 Equipment and right-of-use assets 5 603,284 527,784 Total assets 84,322,609 55,250,855 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 6,235,024 6,992,243 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,13 Short-term loan facility 6 12,453,471 Flow-through share premium 7(a) - 959,399 Total liabilities 18,688,495 7,951,642 Shareholders' equity 69,292,758 51,036,468 Share capital 7 Share-based compensation and warrant reserves 8,9,10 7,328,831 5,718,120 Deficit (10,987,475) (9,455,375) Total shareholders' equity 65,634,114 47,299,213 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 84,322,609 55,250,855

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Signed on behalf of the Board: "Mark Selby" "David Smith" Mark Selby, Director David Smith, Director

