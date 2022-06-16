Log in
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
1.830 CAD   +2.81%
CANADA NICKEL : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022
PU
06/10CANADA NICKEL : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/07Canada Nickel Company Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bannockburn Nickel Property
CI
Canada Nickel : Interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022

06/16/2022
Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

January 31

October 31

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

3,579,219

3,334,643

Cash and cash equivalents

Harmonized sales tax receivable

1,514,115

3,300,595

Accounts receivable

352,700

352,700

Prepaid expenses

428,824

430,226

Total current assets

5,874,858

7,418,164

Non-current assets

77,844,467

47,304,907

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

Equipment and right-of-use assets

5

603,284

527,784

Total assets

84,322,609

55,250,855

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

6,235,024

6,992,243

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,13

Short-term loan facility

6

12,453,471

Flow-through share premium

7(a)

-

959,399

Total liabilities

18,688,495

7,951,642

Shareholders' equity

69,292,758

51,036,468

Share capital

7

Share-based compensation and warrant reserves

8,9,10

7,328,831

5,718,120

Deficit

(10,987,475)

(9,455,375)

Total shareholders' equity

65,634,114

47,299,213

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

84,322,609

55,250,855

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

"David Smith"

Mark Selby, Director

David Smith, Director

2

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2022

2021

Expenses

$

$

254,845

Salaries and management fees

12

141,560

General and administrative costs

242,497

223,859

Professional fees

111,915

107,650

Consulting and advisory

230,301

304,964

Promotion and communication

128,658

134,992

Investor relations and marketing

76,980

65,323

Share-based compensation

9,10

1,001,748

686,286

Travel and other

4,901

5,410

Transaction costs, interest and accretion expense

6

439,654

-

2,491,499

1,670,044

Flow-through share premium

7(a)

(959,399)

(282,027)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

1,532,100

1,388,017

Loss per share - basic and diluted

11

$0.02

$0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

91,160,063

80,097,896

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended January 31

Note

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

$

(1,532,100)

Net loss

(1,388,017)

Add - transaction costs included in financing activities

136,700

-

Adjustments for non-cash items:

1,001,748

Share-based compensation

686,286

Flow-through share premium

(959,399)

(282,027)

Accretion on short-term loan facility

6

189,455

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

1,786,480

(373,712)

Harmonized sales tax receivable

Prepaid expenses

1,402

(105,959)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

340,768

159,742

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

965,054

(1,303,687)

Investing activities

(12,970,989)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(2,281,479)

Purchase of equipment

5

(51,574)

(35,161)

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,022,563)

(2,316,640)

Financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loan facility, net of

12,302,085

transaction costs

6

-

Share issuance costs

-

(115,000)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

8

-

72,833

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,302,085

(42,167)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,334,643

11,167,265

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

244,576

(3,662,494)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

3,579,219

7,504,771

Supplementary disclosure

Value of shares issued for acquisitions

4

16,971,090

-

Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts

-

payable

7(b)

391,750

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note

Number of

Share-based

Warrants

common

Share capital

compensation

Deficit

Total

shares

reserve

reserve

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

8

79,939,316

30,729,738

1,165,057

2,574,426

(3,077,272)

31,391,949

Share issuance - warrants exercised

152,094

182,566

-

(69,019)

-

113,547

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

686,286

-

-

686,286

Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable

192,781

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable

50,000

114,500

-

-

-

114,500

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

-

239,513

-

(64,513)

-

175,000

Net loss for the three months ended January 31

-

-

-

-

(1,388,017)

(1,388,017)

Balance, January 31, 2021

80,334,191

31,266,317

1,851,343

2,440,894

(4,465,289)

31,093,265

Balance, October 31, 2021

88,383,650

51,036,468

5,551,009

167,111

(9,455,375)

47,299,213

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

10

50,000

53,200

(53,200)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

4

5,164,000

16,971,090

-

-

-

16,971,090

Fair value of warrants issued

6

-

-

-

283,140

-

283,140

Fair value of share-based compensation

9,10

-

-

1,380,771

-

-

1,380,771

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

7(b)

-

1,232,000

-

-

-

1,232,000

Net loss for the three months ended January 31

-

-

-

-

(1,532,100)

(1,532,100)

Balance, January 31, 2022

93,597,650

69,292,758

6,878,580

450,251

(10,987,475)

65,634,114

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
