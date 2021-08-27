Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Canada Nickel Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   CA13515Q1037

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

(CNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada Nickel : Investor Presentation - August 25, 2021

08/27/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Introduction to

Canada Nickel Company

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

TSX-V: CNC

August 25, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"). Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the results of the Crawford preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

This Presentation has been completed by CNC. Certain corporate projects referred to herein are subject to agreements with third parties who have not prepared, reviewed or approved this Presentation. The Presentation is not intended to reflect the actual plans or exploration and development programs contemplated for such projects. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, CNC disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although CNC believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The scientific and technical information contained in this Presentation has been reviewed by Steve Balch, P. Geo, (VP Exploration) and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The PEA, prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. See Appendix for the Crawford PEA assumptions and the press release of CNC dated May 25, 2021.

Foreign Exchange Assumptions

All amounts discussed herein are denominated in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified.

2

Why Invest in Canada Nickel?

Canada Nickel (CNC) owns 100% of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide project:

A new nickel discovery with large scale potential in an established mining camp adjacent to existing infrastructure north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada

  • One of the top 10 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential
  • Nickel mineralization in Crawford extended to Main, East, West and North Zones, with total strike length of ~7 km. Successfully intersected nickel mineralization at MacDiarmid option property 15% larger than original Crawford Main Zone
  • Groundbreaking, mutually beneficial MOUs signed with local First Nations
  • Canada Nickel has launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron - has applied for trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM

Canada Nickel has completed PEA on May 25th, feasibility study by mid 2022

  • PEA confirms robust economics - US$1.2 billion after-tax NPV8% and 16% after-tax IRR with first quartile net C1 cash cost of US$1.09/lb and net AISC of US$1.94/lb of nickel
  • PEA on late 2020 resource - substantial upside resource potential and other initiatives to be included in FS

Canada Nickel is well timed - nickel appears to be entering a supercycle which occur every 15-20 years

  • Prices should remain at relatively high levels for an extended period to incent new supply to meet already strong demand growth further accelerated by substantial requirements from electric vehicles

Nickel has limited investible opportunities

  • Prior supercycle in 2005-2007 largely emptied project pipeline outside Indonesia

3

Board and Management Team

David Smith

Senior VP, Finance and CFO of Agnico Eagle Mines

Director

Limited;

P.Eng., C.Dir.

Chartered Director, Director of Sprott Resource

Holdings

Mark Selby

Previous CEO of Royal Nickel Corporation

Chairman, CEO

Corporate development, strategy, business

B.Comm.

planning and market research Executive with

Quadra Mining and Inco

Nickel market expert

Francisca Quinn

Co-founder and President of Quinn & Partners Inc.,

Director

a recognized advisory firm advancing sustainability

M.Sc.

in business and capital markets;

Previously with Carbon Trust and WSP Global

Wendy Kaufman

CFO

CPA, CA

  • >25 years of experience leading mining companies in project finance, capital structure, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, financial reporting and public disclosure; completed $4 billion finance for Cobre Panama

Jennifer Morais

>20 years as senior executive in private equity,

Director

alternative finance, mining finance and

BA, MBA, CFA

management consulting; previously with TPG

Capital, CPPIB, OMERS, Hatch and CIBC

Steve Balch

VP, Exploration

P.Geo.

  • Geophysicist with 35 years experience specializing in Ni-Cu-PGE deposits including for Inco Limited in the Sudbury Basin and Voiseys Bay
  • Active in developing geophysics technology used in exploration globally

Kulvir Singh Gill

20 years of experience in innovation and

Director

sustainability in mining; lead innovation and

B.Comm., ICD.D

growth projects for Fortune 500 clients across the

mining, O & G and heavy industrial sectors

John Leddy

Senior Advisor,

Legal

LL.B.

  • Senior Advisor, Legal and Strategic Matters at Karora Resources Inc. (formerly RNC Minerals);
  • Over 20 years' experience as a business lawyer and former Partner at Osler

Mike Cox

Managing Partner at CoDa Associates; previously

Director

head of Vale UK and Asian refineries following over

B.Sc., MBA

30 years in senior leadership roles in Base Metals

with Inco and Vale

Russell Starr

Previously in senior roles with RBC Capital

Director

Markets, Scotia Capital, Orion Securities, and

MA, MBA

Blackmont; SVP and Director of Cayden Resources

(acquired by Agnico for $205M)

Pierre-Philippe

>15 years of experience in successfully obtaining

Dupont

environmental, community stakeholder and First

VP, Sustainability

Nation approvals for mining projects, including

M.Sc.

permitting Dumont Nickel and Canadian Malartic;

former Director of Sustainability at Glencore

Christian

30 years of experience with engineering, design

Brousseau

and construction in mining, including >6 years as

Project Director

project Director for the Dumont Nickel Project,

P.Eng., MBA, ing.

three years as the Engineering and Construction

Manager for Detour Gold

4

Nickel Demand: A Leader Among Metals

Nickel demand a leader among metals over the last decade (5%) driven by continued strong growth in stainless steel (5.4%) with little contribution from electric vehicles to date

Base Metals & Other Metals Demand CAGR% (2007 - 2017)

5.2%

5.0%

5.4%

3.8%

4.2%

2.4%

2.1%

2.2%

1.8%

Aluminum

Nickel

Lead

Copper

Zinc

Stainless

Carbon

Cobalt

Molybdenum

Steel

Source: Macquarie

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.
01:02pCANADA NICKEL : Investor Presentation - August 25, 2021
PU
08/20BARRICK GOLD : The mining industry is also striving for decarbonization
AQ
07/28CANADA NICKEL : Investor Presentation - July 27, 2021
PU
07/27CANADA NICKEL : Raises C$12.22 Million in Bought-Deal Private Placement of Flow-..
MT
07/27CANADA NICKEL : Closes C$12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Throug..
AQ
07/27Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced that it has received CAD 12.2221 million..
CI
07/26CANADA NICKEL : Investor Presentation - July 23, 2021
PU
07/26CANADA NICKEL : to participate in upcoming conference, announces additional land..
PU
07/26CANADA NICKEL : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07/26Canada Nickel Company Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Exploration A..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 256 M 202 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Nickel Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,90 CAD
Average target price 5,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 106%
Managers and Directors
Mark Thomas Henry Selby Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Kaufman Chief Financial Officer
David Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael James Cox Independent Non-Executive Director
James Russell Starr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.49.48%202
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.34.93%50 707
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL2.12%48 702
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.02%47 313
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD71.70%24 865
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.12.65%22 858