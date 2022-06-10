Log in
    CNC   CA13515Q1037

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

(CNC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:50 2022-06-10 pm EDT
1.920 CAD   -3.03%
CANADA NICKEL : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/07Canada Nickel Company Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bannockburn Nickel Property
CI
05/12Canada Nickel Company Inc. Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process
CI
Canada Nickel : Investor Presentation - June 2022

06/10/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
Canada Nickel Company

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

TSX-V: CNC

June 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"). Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the results of the Crawford preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

This Presentation has been completed by CNC. Certain corporate projects referred to herein are subject to agreements with third parties who have not prepared, reviewed or approved this Presentation. The Presentation is not intended to reflect the actual plans or exploration and development programs contemplated for such projects. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, CNC disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although CNC believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The scientific and technical information contained in this Presentation has been reviewed by Steve Balch, P. Geo, (VP Exploration) and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The PEA, prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. See Appendix for the Crawford PEA assumptions and the press release of CNC dated May 25, 2021.

Foreign Exchange Assumptions

All amounts discussed herein are denominated in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified.

2

Summary

Canada Nickel is the leader in the next generation of large scale nickel supply and one of few new sources of potential supply outside Indonesia/China

Nickel market fundamentally short of nickel in medium and long-term - little to no supply growth outside Indonesia/China - potential supercycle emerging which occurs every 15-20 years

  • ROW nickel consumers facing shrinking supply for past 6 years - supply increasingly dominated by China/Indonesia
  • Corporate activity increasing, EV market waking up to this reality and actively pursuing offtake

Canada Nickel consolidation of a substantial new nickel district in established Timmins mining camp represents the Next Generation of Nickel - large scale, lower grade, open pit nickel sulphide projects with potential for zero carbon production led by its rapidly advancing Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

  • Canada Nickel completed PEA on May 25th, which confirms robust economics - US$1.2 billion after-tax NPV8% and 16% after-tax IRR.
  • Feasibility study expected Q4-2022 with substantial upside resource potential, improved recoveries, and other initiatives to be included
  • Well-fundedinto 2023 after completion of $51 million financing
  • Permitting process commenced. Groundbreaking impact assessment agreements in place with First Nations
  • Consolidated 42 km2 of ultramafic/mag highs - ~50X the scale of 0.85 km2 mag anomaly footprint of Crawford Main Zone (containing 1.56 Mt of M&I nickel and a further 0.76 Mt of inferred nickel)
  • 11 targets > footprint than Crawford, 11 targets confirmed same host mineralization as Crawford

3

Management and Board

Mark Selby

Previous CEO of Royal Nickel Corporation

David Smith

Senior VP, Finance and CFO of Agnico Eagle Mines

Chairman, CEO

Corporate development, strategy, business planning

Director

Limited;

B.Comm.

and market research Executive with Quadra Mining

P.Eng., C.Dir.

Chartered Director, Director of Sprott Resource

and Inco

Holdings

Nickel market expert

Wendy Kaufman

>25 years of experience leading mining companies in

Francisca Quinn

Co-founder and President of Quinn & Partners Inc., a

CFO

project finance, capital structure, capital markets,

Director

recognized advisory firm advancing sustainability in

CPA, CA

accounting and internal controls, tax, financial

M.Sc.

business and capital markets;

reporting and public disclosure; completed $4 billion

Previously with Carbon Trust and WSP Global

finance for Cobre Panama

Steve Balch

Geophysicist with 35 years experience specializing in

Jennifer Morais

>20 years as senior executive in private equity,

VP, Exploration

Ni-Cu-PGE deposits including for Inco Limited in the

Director

alternative finance, mining finance and management

P.Geo.

Sudbury Basin and Voiseys Bay

BA, MBA, CFA

consulting; previously with TPG Capital, CPPIB, OMERS,

Active in developing geophysics technology used in

Hatch and CIBC

exploration globally

John Leddy

Senior Advisor, Legal and Strategic Matters at Karora

Kulvir Singh Gill

20 years of experience in innovation and sustainability

Senior Advisor,

Director

Resources Inc. (formerly RNC Minerals);

in mining; lead innovation and growth projects for

Legal

B.Comm., ICD.D

Over 20 years' experience as a business lawyer and

Fortune 500 clients across the mining, O & G and heavy

LL.B.

former Partner at Osler

industrial sectors

Pierre-Philippe

>15 years of experience in successfully obtaining

Mike Cox

Managing Partner at CoDa Associates; previously head

Dupont

environmental, community stakeholder and First

Director

of Vale UK and Asian refineries following over 30 years

VP, Sustainability

Nation approvals for mining projects, including

B.Sc., MBA

in senior leadership roles in Base Metals with Inco and

M.Sc.

permitting Dumont Nickel and Canadian Malartic;

Vale

former Director of Sustainability at Glencore

Christian

30 years of experience with engineering, design and

Russell Starr

Previously in senior roles with RBC Capital Markets,

Brousseau

construction in mining, including >6 years as project

Director

Scotia Capital, Orion Securities, and Blackmont; SVP and

VP, Capital

Director for the Dumont Nickel Project, three years as

MA, MBA

Director of Cayden Resources (acquired by Agnico for

Projects

the Engineering and Construction Manager for Detour

$205M)

P.Eng., MBA, ing.

Gold

4

Capital Structure

Analyst Coverage

Share Price Performance

Capital Structure as of June 8, 2022

Basic Shares Outstanding

110.59

Stock Options and RSUs

10.12

Warrants and Compensation Options

0.50

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

121.21

Source: S&P Capital IQ

  1. Cash balance as of January 31, 2022 (most recent quarter) with pro forma addition of recent $51M financing net of fees and repayment of Auramet loan
  2. Includes volume traded on TSXV and OTCQX

Capitalization as of June 8, 2022

Ticker

TSXV: CNC

Share Price

(C$)

$2.02

Basic Shares Outstanding

(M)

110.59

Market Capitalization

(C$M)

$223

Total Debt

(C$M)

$0

Cash & Equivalents(1)

(C$M)

$40M

Market Data

20-Day VWAP

(C$)

$2.97

52-Week High / Low

(C$)

$4.01 / $1.95

30-Day Avg. Daily Volume

(000's)

232.48(2)

Management and Board 5%

Research Coverage

  • Cantor Fitzgerald
  • Cormark Securities
  • Echelon Wealth Partners
  • Haywood Securities
  • Red Cloud Securities
  • Research Capital
  • Roth Capital Partners

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,38 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net cash 2021 3,13 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Canada Nickel Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,98 CAD
Average target price 5,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 182%
Managers and Directors
Mark Thomas Henry Selby Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Kaufman Chief Financial Officer
David Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael James Cox Independent Non-Executive Director
James Russell Starr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.-46.63%178
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.1.13%61 159
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.03%50 559
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.99%48 937
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.19.49%19 832
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-7.25%19 665