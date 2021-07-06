Canada Nickel Announces $10.0 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of

Flow Through Shares

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSX-V:CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners as joint bookrunners and lead underwriters on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $4.10 per FT Share (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Offering").

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO said, "This financing allows us to remain well-funded through the end of the year and provides significant financial flexibility as we drive our successful exploration program forward and advance our discussions with potential strategic partners."

The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund the exploration program through 2021 on the Company's wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 27, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree upon, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing dateof the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

In addition, the Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of FT Shares sold. This over-allotment option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins- Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

