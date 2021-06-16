Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
April 30
October 31
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
7,180,048
11,167,265
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable
2,287,026
1,223,397
Loan receivable
4
-
160,224
Prepaid expenses
728,924
274,843
Total current assets
10,195,998
12,825,729
Non-current assets
29,673,958
20,288,628
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
Property, plant and equipment
517,730
35,161
Total assets
40,387,686
33,149,518
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Flow-through share premium
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Share-based compensation and warrant reserves Deficit
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12
2,654,823
1,475,542
6(a)
-
282,027
2,654,823
1,757,569
6
41,181,282
30,729,738
7,8,9
3,051,607
3,739,483
(6,500,026)
(3,077,272)
37,732,863
31,391,949
40,387,686
33,149,518
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
Signed on behalf of the Board:
"Mark Selby"
"David Smith"
Mark Selby, Director
David Smith, Director
1
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the three and six months ended April 30
For the three months
For the six months
ended April 30
ended April 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
$
$
$
$
211,762
353,322
Salaries and management fees
60,000
112,935
General and administrative costs
22,550
91,790
246,409
108,742
Professional fees
143,480
15,170
251,130
30,395
Consulting and advisory
310,628
210,967
615,592
211,286
Promotion and communication
117,576
83,793
252,568
238,876
Investor relations and marketing
73,025
175,824
138,348
287,354
Share-based compensation
8,9
1,155,705
126,381
1,841,991
148,622
Travel and other
11
5,166
5,421
60,182
2,034,737
769,091
3,704,781
1,198,392
Flow-through share premium
6(a)
-
-
(282,027)
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
2,034,737
769,091
3,422,754
1,198,392
Loss per share - basic and diluted
10
$0.02
$0.01
$0.04
$0.03
Weighted average number of shares
82,120,009
51,739,757
81,092,195
39,936,058
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
For the six months ended April 30
Note
2021
2020
Operating activities
$
$
(3,422,754)
Net loss
(1,198,392)
Adjustments for non-cash items:
1,841,991
Share-based compensation
148,622
Flow-through share premium
(282,027)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(1,063,629)
Accounts receivable
(552,589)
Prepaid expenses
(279,081)
(69,106)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15,555
2,252,167
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,189,945)
580,702
Investing activities
(7,306,274)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
5
(6,203,664)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(133,655)
-
Loan receivable, net of repayments
4
-
(650,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,439,929)
(6,853,664)
Financing activities
(115,000)
Proceeds from share issuances, net of issuance costs
6
6,510,092
Proceeds from exercise of warrants, compensation
6,757,657
options and stock options
7,8
-
Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities
6,642,657
6,510,092
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
11,167,265
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(3,987,217)
237,130
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
7,180,048
237,130
Supplementary disclosure
Value of shares issued for acquisitions
5
829,520
8,000,000
Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts
759,250
payable
6
137,500
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Note
Number of
Share-based
common
compensation
Warrants
shares
Share capital
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2019
6
1
-
-
-
-
-
Share issuance - private placements, net
24,999,999
6,510,092
-
-
-
6,510,092
Flow-through share premium
6
-
(550,683)
-
-
-
(550,683)
Share issuance - acquisitions
5
32,000,000
8,000,000
-
-
-
8,000,000
Shares issued to settle accounts payable
275,000
137,500
-
-
-
137,500
Fair value of share-based compensation
8,9
-
-
148,622
-
-
148,622
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(1,198,392)
(1,198,392)
Balance, April 30, 2020
57,275,000
14,096,909
148,622
-
(1,198,392)
13,047,139
Balance, October 31, 2020
7
79,939,316
30,729,738
1,165,057
2,574,426
(3,077,272)
31,391,949
Share issuance - warrants exercised
3,189,224
8,017,177
-
(1,884,111)
-
6,133,066
Share issuance - compensation options exercised
346,950
855,958
-
(335,533)
-
520,425
Fair value of share-based compensation
8,9
-
-
1,841,991
-
-
1,841,991
Share issuance - stock options exercised
8
416,664
178,926
(74,760)
-
-
104,166
Share issuance - restricted share units exercised
9
328,750
170,950
(170,950)
-
-
-
Share issuance - acquisitions
5
248,000
829,520
-
-
-
829,520
Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable
242,781
45,000
-
-
-
45,000
Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable
105,000
289,500
-
-
-
289,500
Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable
-
64,513
-
(64,513)
-
-
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(3,422,754)
(3,422,754)
Balance, April 30, 2021
84,816,685
41,181,282
2,761,338
290,269
(6,500,026)
37,732,863
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
