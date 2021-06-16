Log in
Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

06/16/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

April 30

October 31

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

7,180,048

11,167,265

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable

2,287,026

1,223,397

Loan receivable

4

-

160,224

Prepaid expenses

728,924

274,843

Total current assets

10,195,998

12,825,729

Non-current assets

29,673,958

20,288,628

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

Property, plant and equipment

517,730

35,161

Total assets

40,387,686

33,149,518

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Flow-through share premium

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Share-based compensation and warrant reserves Deficit

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12

2,654,823

1,475,542

6(a)

-

282,027

2,654,823

1,757,569

6

41,181,282

30,729,738

7,8,9

3,051,607

3,739,483

(6,500,026)

(3,077,272)

37,732,863

31,391,949

40,387,686

33,149,518

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

Signed on behalf of the Board:

"Mark Selby"

"David Smith"

Mark Selby, Director

David Smith, Director

1

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the three and six months ended April 30

For the three months

For the six months

ended April 30

ended April 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

$

$

$

$

211,762

353,322

Salaries and management fees

60,000

112,935

General and administrative costs

22,550

91,790

246,409

108,742

Professional fees

143,480

15,170

251,130

30,395

Consulting and advisory

310,628

210,967

615,592

211,286

Promotion and communication

117,576

83,793

252,568

238,876

Investor relations and marketing

73,025

175,824

138,348

287,354

Share-based compensation

8,9

1,155,705

126,381

1,841,991

148,622

Travel and other

11

5,166

5,421

60,182

2,034,737

769,091

3,704,781

1,198,392

Flow-through share premium

6(a)

-

-

(282,027)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

2,034,737

769,091

3,422,754

1,198,392

Loss per share - basic and diluted

10

$0.02

$0.01

$0.04

$0.03

Weighted average number of shares

82,120,009

51,739,757

81,092,195

39,936,058

outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

For the six months ended April 30

Note

2021

2020

Operating activities

$

$

(3,422,754)

Net loss

(1,198,392)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

1,841,991

Share-based compensation

148,622

Flow-through share premium

(282,027)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(1,063,629)

Accounts receivable

(552,589)

Prepaid expenses

(279,081)

(69,106)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15,555

2,252,167

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,189,945)

580,702

Investing activities

(7,306,274)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

5

(6,203,664)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(133,655)

-

Loan receivable, net of repayments

4

-

(650,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,439,929)

(6,853,664)

Financing activities

(115,000)

Proceeds from share issuances, net of issuance costs

6

6,510,092

Proceeds from exercise of warrants, compensation

6,757,657

options and stock options

7,8

-

Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities

6,642,657

6,510,092

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

11,167,265

-

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(3,987,217)

237,130

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

7,180,048

237,130

Supplementary disclosure

Value of shares issued for acquisitions

5

829,520

8,000,000

Value of shares issued for settlement of accounts

759,250

payable

6

137,500

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Note

Number of

Share-based

common

compensation

Warrants

shares

Share capital

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2019

6

1

-

-

-

-

-

Share issuance - private placements, net

24,999,999

6,510,092

-

-

-

6,510,092

Flow-through share premium

6

-

(550,683)

-

-

-

(550,683)

Share issuance - acquisitions

5

32,000,000

8,000,000

-

-

-

8,000,000

Shares issued to settle accounts payable

275,000

137,500

-

-

-

137,500

Fair value of share-based compensation

8,9

-

-

148,622

-

-

148,622

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(1,198,392)

(1,198,392)

Balance, April 30, 2020

57,275,000

14,096,909

148,622

-

(1,198,392)

13,047,139

Balance, October 31, 2020

7

79,939,316

30,729,738

1,165,057

2,574,426

(3,077,272)

31,391,949

Share issuance - warrants exercised

3,189,224

8,017,177

-

(1,884,111)

-

6,133,066

Share issuance - compensation options exercised

346,950

855,958

-

(335,533)

-

520,425

Fair value of share-based compensation

8,9

-

-

1,841,991

-

-

1,841,991

Share issuance - stock options exercised

8

416,664

178,926

(74,760)

-

-

104,166

Share issuance - restricted share units exercised

9

328,750

170,950

(170,950)

-

-

-

Share issuance - acquisitions

5

248,000

829,520

-

-

-

829,520

Shares issued to settle 2020 accounts payable

242,781

45,000

-

-

-

45,000

Shares issued to settle 2021 accounts payable

105,000

289,500

-

-

-

289,500

Shares to be issued to settle accounts payable

-

64,513

-

(64,513)

-

-

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(3,422,754)

(3,422,754)

Balance, April 30, 2021

84,816,685

41,181,282

2,761,338

290,269

(6,500,026)

37,732,863

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canada Nickel Company Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 03:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
