Canada Nickel : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsubsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the company's management. The company's independent auditor has not performed an audit or review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.