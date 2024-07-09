Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward Rochette has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

Highlights

Past Senior VP of Ivanhoe Mining Ltd. with 25 years experience negotiating and acquiring projects in over 35 countries

Responsible for the acquisition of Monywa Copper, Bong Mieu Gold Mine, Bakyrchik Gold Mine and Miwah Gold Project

Consolidated and reopened Cripple Creek mining district, currently owned by Newmont Mining and home to a 13M ounce gold reserve

Current consultant to Mr. Robert Freidland, founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Mr. Rochette commented: "This is an exciting time for mineral exploration and metal prices. Canada One's Copper Dome project, located in an established mining jurisdiction and next to the Copper Mountain operating mine, is an excellent property to explore and develop. I look forward to working with management and driving value for the Company's shareholders."

Mr. Edward Rochette is a worldwide recognized Mining Executive, Land Manager, a member of the Oregon State Bar Association and former CEO of East Asia Minerals. He is best known in the mining industry in his role of Senior Vice President of Ivanhoe Mining Ltd. where he spent 25 years negotiating and acquiring various projects in over 35 countries. Over the course of his tenure he has worked in over 50 countries and is responsible for the acquisition of world class mining properties, including Monywa copper mine in Myanmar, Bong Mieu gold mine in Vietnam, Bakyrchik gold mine in Kazakhstan, Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and the Miwah gold project in Indonesia.

Mr. Rochette also worked at Nerco Minerals where he was responsible for 14 western territories and left his legacy in the form of consolidating and reopening the Cripple Creek mining district, currently owned by Newmont Mining and home to a 13 million ounce gold reserve. Mr. Rochette continues to consult for Mr. Robert Friedland, founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., conducting mineral acquisitions in Utah, Nevada, Arizona and China.

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "Mr. Rochette's years of experience as a mining executive is invaluable to Canada One. Having spent decades in the mining sector, he understands resource discovery and development at a fundamental level. His contribution will raise the profile of our Company and the Copper Dome project. We eagerly look forward to working with him."

About Canada One

Canda One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

The Company also announces it has terminated the Abitibi East and Nellie option agreement, first announced October 18, 2023. There are no outstanding liabilities or obligations associated with the termination.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at ir@strategixir.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215976