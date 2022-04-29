Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Canada Rare Earth Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    CA1352081063

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP.

(LL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 11:53:53 am EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
11:11aCanada Rare Earth Enters Agreement in Principle to Acquire a Rare Earth Refinery
AQ
04/2828 APRIL 2022 : Canada Rare Earth Enters Agreement in Principle to Acquire a Rare Earth Refinery
PU
04/28Canada Rare Earth Agrees in Principle to Buy Rare Earth Refinery
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

29 April 2022:Canada Rare Earth Files for Approval for $0.06 Unit Private Placement Financing

04/29/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
April 29, 2022

Canada Rare Earth Files for Approval for $0.06 Unit Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Canada Rare Earth Corp. ("Canada Rare Earth" or the "Company") (TSX.V: LL) is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking approval to close its $0.06 Unit Private Placement Financing (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $103,866.96 On receipt of Exchange approval the Company will issue 1,731,116 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share for $0.08 for 24 months from the date of issue.

The Financing was effected with two insiders for $19,950, that portion of the Financing a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used to augment working capital for increasing trading activities.

All securities issued pursuant to this Financing will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day restrictive legend.

ABOUT CANADA RARE EARTH CORP.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. is developing an international vertically integrated business within the global rare earth industry. Our key focus is to generate revenues and positive cash flow from a variety of profit centres in the rare earth production and sales chain by sourcing, adding value and selling rare earths in all stages and forms. We are in the process of establishing our own mining, concentrating and refinery capabilities in addition to working with affiliated and third party organizations.

ABOUT CANADA RARE EARTH CORP.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. is developing an international vertically integrated business within the global rare earth industry. Our key focus is to generate revenues and positive cash flow from a variety of profit centres in the rare earth production and sales chain by sourcing, adding value and selling rare earths in all stages and forms. We are in the process of establishing our own mining, concentrating and refinery capabilities in addition to working with affiliated and third party organizations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CANADA RARE EARTH CORP:

Tracy A. Moore, CEO and Peter Shearing, COO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tracy A. Moore

Chief Executive Officer

tmoore@canadarareearth.com

Peter Shearing

Chief Operating Officer

pshearing@canadarareearth.com

Telephone: (604) 638-8886

Website: www.canadarareearth.com

Disclaimer

Canada Rare Earth Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
