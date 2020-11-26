Canada Silver Cobalt Works : $4.9M FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

3028 Quadra Court

Coquitlam, B.C., V3B 5X6

CanadaSilverCobaltWorks.com

Canada Silver Closes $4.9M Flow-Through Private Placement

November 25, 2020 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 4,288,778 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.63 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $2,701,930. The Company will also be issuing 3,308,824 Quebec FT Units at a price of $0.68 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $2,250,000. The Company is raising in total $4,951,930.

Each FT and QFT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share, for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

The Company has paid Finder fees in the amount of $129,304 and issued 198,533 finder warrants in connection with the FT and QFT private placement. The finder's warrants are on the same terms as the financing warrants. The finder fees are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period expiring on March 26, 2020 in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

million oun es Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp. 8,582 250.2 of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver In May 2020. A total of 7.56 ( grams per tonne un-cut or oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B)

of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters from the east-trending Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020).