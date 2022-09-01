Canada Silver Cobalt Works : MD&A

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Dated: August 31, 2022

DATE: August 31, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the operations, current financial position and outlook of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("Canada Silver Cobalt" or the "Company"), and it has been prepared by management and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of Canada Silver Cobalt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The discussion covers the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and up to the date of filing of this MD&A. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to such information. For further information on the Company reference should be made to the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, the sufficiency of current working capital, the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company's exploration properties. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Aside from factors identified in the annual MD&A, additional important factors, if any, are identified here. This MD&A includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mining industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of Canada Silver Cobalt to obtain all permits, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Canada Silver Cobalt to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Canada Silver Cobalt, the uncertainty associated with

commercial negotiations and negotiating with foreign governments and risks associated with international business activities, as well as those risks described in public disclosure documents filed by Canada Silver Cobalt. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of Canada Silver Cobalt should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward- looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("Canada Silver Cobalt" or the "Company") was incorporated on April 29, 2005 pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act under the name Naples Capital Corp. On November 19, 2007, the Company amended its articles to change its name to Takara Resources Inc., on November 28, 2016 the Company amended its name to Castle Silver Resources Inc. and on February 23, 2018, the Company changed its name to Canada Cobalt Works Inc., and on May 8, 2020 the Company changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. The address of the Company's head office is 3028 Quadra Court, Coquitlam, BC V6B 5X6. Canada Silver Cobalt's principal business activities are the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. To date, the Company has not realized any revenues from its properties. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and evaluation activities, and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements, government licensing requirements or regulations, social licensing requirements, noncompliance with regulatory and environmental requirements or aboriginal land claims. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is a junior natural resource company whose business is to seek out exploration opportunities with a focus on the Castle Silver Mine property in Haultain and Nicol Townships, Ontario. Operations are conducted either directly or through consulting agreements with third-parties. The Company finances its properties by way of equity or debt financing or by way of joint ventures. Additional information is provided in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. This document is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company also maintains a website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol CCW. The corporate office of the Company is located at 3028 Quadra Court, Coquitlam, BC, V3B 5X6

GOING CONCERN As at June 30, 2022, the Company had not yet achieved profitable operations, had working capital of $2,385,445 (December 31, 2021: $1,773,846). For the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company incurred a net loss of $4,803,347 (six months ended June 30, 2021: $6,771,656), had cash outflow from operations of $6,786,429 (six months ended June 30, 2021: $4,952,116), had accumulated losses of $69,627,571 (six months ended June 30, 2021: $55,182,566) and expects to incur future losses in the development of its business. These items represent material uncertainties which cast significant doubt about the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. The Company is in the process of exploring its properties and has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically recoverable reserves. The continued operations of the Company are dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the financing to complete the necessary exploration and development of such property and upon attaining future profitable production or proceeds from disposition of the properties. Management is actively pursuing additional sources of financing, and while it has been successful in doing so in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary if the Company were unable to realize its assets and settle its liabilities as a going concern in the normal course of operations. Such adjustments could be material. Since January 1, 2020, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company, or on its ability to raise capital to fund exploration and operations, in future periods. While the Company has not been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, it is not possible to reliably estimate the ongoing effect on the Company. OUTLOOK The resource sector is currently experiencing a broad-based downturn as a result of the significant risk of a global recession brought about by record inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. In this environment investment in the junior resource sector is greatly impaired. The value of the gold and other metals are also volatile and could decline further. The Company is mindful of the current market environment and is managing accordingly. See "Risk Factors". Although there can be no assurance that additional funding will be available to the Company, management believes that its projects are delivering positive results and should attract investment under normal market condition. Hence, management believes it is likely to obtain additional funding for its projects in due course.