CanadaBis Capital Inc. welcomes Garfield Richards, CPA, CA, as new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, replacing Shane Chana. Mr. Richards served as VP of Finance of Canadabis since January 2022 and prior to this, he served as the Senior Finance Controller for Stigma Grow, a subsidiary of Canadabis. Mr. Richards has over fifteen years experience in public accounting, nine of which were at KPMG, a global public Audit, Tax and advisory firm, as a Senior Accountant and Audit Supervisor.

Some of his industry experience includes being the lead auditor on J. Wray and Nephew Ltd. and Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum, one of the Caribbean's largest liquor brand. Mr. Richards holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Management Studies from the University of the West Indies, Jamaica and obtained his Canadian Chartered Accounting designation in 2016.