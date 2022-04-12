BNN: How REITs can be the solution to the housing crisis

Scott Lightfoot BNN Bloomberg - Monday, April 11th 2022

As a REIT, CAPREIT has a vested interest in professionally maintaining our properties, so that we provide safe, clean and viable places for Canadians to thrive - year after year. Whether through ESG initiatives, capital expenditure or other projects, we invest in the maintenance of our communities and the benefit of safe and well-maintained homes is passed to our residents. Our organization believes that by working collaboratively with other housing providers, we can be part of the solution to help solve this housing crisis.

Matt Kornack, real estate equity research analyst with National Bank, tells BNN Bloomberg that REITs are the "good actors" in keeping supply in stock, providing capital, and abiding by ESG rules.