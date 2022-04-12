Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
51.61 CAD   +0.31%
05:25pBNN : How REITs can be the solution to the housing crisis
PU
04/11Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
MT
04/07CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Omaer Kalwar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNN: How REITs can be the solution to the housing crisis

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott Lightfoot BNN Bloomberg - Monday, April 11th 2022

As a REIT, CAPREIT has a vested interest in professionally maintaining our properties, so that we provide safe, clean and viable places for Canadians to thrive - year after year. Whether through ESG initiatives, capital expenditure or other projects, we invest in the maintenance of our communities and the benefit of safe and well-maintained homes is passed to our residents. Our organization believes that by working collaboratively with other housing providers, we can be part of the solution to help solve this housing crisis.

Matt Kornack, real estate equity research analyst with National Bank, tells BNN Bloomberg that REITs are the "good actors" in keeping supply in stock, providing capital, and abiding by ESG rules.

Disclaimer

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:25pBNN : How REITs can be the solution to the housing crisis
PU
04/11Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
MT
04/07CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Omaer Kalwar
PU
04/07CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT Celebrates World Heath Day
PU
04/07CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT Celebrates World Health Day
PU
04/06CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Priyanka Taneja
PU
04/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Samuel Bergeron
PU
03/30CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results & Conference Call
GL
03/29CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results & Conference Call
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 987 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2022 607 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 9 031 M 7 162 M 7 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,45 CAD
Average target price 66,86 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-14.19%7 155
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.51%34 373
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-0.72%33 776
INVITATION HOMES INC.-9.46%24 966
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-6.59%23 976
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.18%22 492