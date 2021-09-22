CAPREIT acquires landmark downtown Toronto property

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has acquired Tower Hill East, a superior-quality, luxury apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West in downtown Toronto, the sister to CAPREIT’s flagship property The Thomas. The 141 suites include 14 bachelor, 56 one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom units with an extensive average suite size of 1,143 square feet. Located close to The Thomas, the purchase positions CAPREIT with a second iconic property in Toronto’s prestigious Forest Hill community. Historically at near 100% occupancy, at closing there were 15 vacant units. Management estimates current rents are approximately 30% below market.



The property was acquired for $110.0 million, with CAPREIT assuming a $34.0 million mortgage bearing a 1.93% interest rate maturing on December 1, 2021. The vendors elected to take 100% of the residual purchase price in CAPREIT Exchangeable LP Units at a price of $56.00 per Exchangeable LP Unit, saving CAPREIT the general underwriting commissions and market discounts associated with raising equity in the public markets resulting in approximately 8% savings.

The acquisition provides extensive management synergies and operational efficiencies between the two St. Clair Avenue properties, as well as solid upside as rents. In addition, future capital investments planned for the property, including LED lighting retrofits, new low-flow bathroom fixture installations, in-suite smart thermostats and a chiller replacement will significantly reduce energy consumption and contribute to CAPREIT’s goal of enhancing its environmental performance, including an estimated 40% reduction in natural gas usage.

“We are very proud to bring this prestigious downtown Toronto property into the CAPREIT family. Pairing these two iconic and well-known properties together under our experienced management team solidifies our presence as a leader in the GTA luxury rental market,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “We are also pleased that the property, and the planned value-add investments we will be making in it, will contribute to enhanced resident safety, reduced operating costs, and help us meet our ESG goals.”

