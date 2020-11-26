Log in
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
CAPREIT Acquires Property in Growing Maple Ridge, B.C. Community

11/26/2020
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has purchased a four-building apartment campus containing 147 suites on 3.15 acres of land in the heart of the Maple Ridge Town Centre, just outside Vancouver, British Columbia. CAPREIT paid $29.2 million for the property, financed by cash.

Queen Anne Apartments is the largest apartment complex in Maple Ridge. This high-growth region is close to highways and transit easily connecting residents to the rest of Greater Vancouver. Amenities include recent upgrades to common areas, hallways and elevators, as well as in-suite features such as individual HVAC systems and open-concept kitchens and large bathrooms. Occupancy currently stands at 99.3%.

“Maple Ridge continues to attract residents seeking a high quality of life close to Greater Vancouver,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO of CAPREIT. “As one of the largest residential landlords in the region, we will look to generate operating synergies and economies of scale as we integrate this property with our existing Vancouver property management team.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

CAPREIT acquires property in growing Maple Ridge, B.C. community.: Media Snippet

ABOUT CAPREIT
As Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing, CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 66,900 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771
   

Financials
Sales 2020 878 M 674 M 674 M
Net income 2020 563 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 8 751 M 6 723 M 6 717 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,42 CAD
Last Close Price 50,88 CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Yannick Desbiens Senior Director-Operations
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.02%6 730
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.43%23 831
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-25.30%22 503
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.44%16 588
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.40%16 396
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.65%15 072
