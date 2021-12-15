CAPREIT Announces December 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its December 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The December distribution will be payable on January 17, 2022 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

