Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAPREIT Announces December 2021 Distribution

12/15/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its December 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The December distribution will be payable on January 17, 2022 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 70,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. CAPREIT has approximately $19 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771		  


All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:01pCAPREIT Announces December 2021 Distribution
GL
12/09CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Growing with Residents
PU
12/06CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Cap cares
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT received a Green Star designation from GRES..
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Georgeta
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Tom Schwartz
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Fun things for kids to do in your new apartment
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Jenny
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT is proud to support Pathways to Education
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Rent with us Remotely
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 933 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2021 1 288 M 998 M 998 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 9 971 M 7 722 M 7 727 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 56,97 CAD
Average target price 68,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Ivano de Luca Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST13.96%7 760
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.52.24%34 074
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL48.40%32 649
INVITATION HOMES INC.41.89%25 148
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.71.52%25 020
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.28.77%23 478