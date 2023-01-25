Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
48.25 CAD   -0.31%
05:19pCAPREIT Closes the C$1363.-Million Sale of a 50% Stake in Three Ottawa Properties
MT
05:03pCAPREIT Brief: Announcing Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa
MT
05:01pCAPREIT Announces Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAPREIT Announces Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa

01/25/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has completed the disposition of its 50% non-managing interest in three jointly owned properties located in Ottawa, Ontario.

The off-strategy, value-add assets were built between 1969 and 1981 and require ongoing capital expenditure to support their current growth profiles. CAPREIT’s 50% share in the aggregate 1,150 residential suites was sold for consideration of $136.25 million (excluding disposition costs). CAPREIT also transferred the mortgages associated with the properties, with its portion having a combined outstanding principal balance of $38.7 million. Net cash proceeds are intended for redeployment into accretive new-build opportunities in attractive markets and CAPREIT’s value-enhancing NCIB program.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Dispositions in Ottawa, Ontario: Media Snippet

“CAPREIT’s disposition of its non-managing share in these three mature properties provides the means to act on more accretive, strategically-aligned opportunities that will maximize value for our Unitholders,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “We are selling at a strong capitalization rate in the mid 3% range, while also progressing on our asset and market repositioning objectives.”

“We continue to make active strides on CAPREIT’s capital refresh and asset management initiatives, comprised of selling non-strategic properties at or above IFRS fair values, and redirecting proceeds toward the acquisition of our Trust Units at significant discounts to IFRS fair value,” added Julian Schonfeldt, Chief Investment Officer. “In 2022, we invested $245 million in our NCIB program at an attractive weighted average purchase price of $45 per Trust Unit, crystallizing the meaningful disconnect between our disposition values and our Trust Unit prices, that we will continue to arbitrage for as long as it remains accretive to net asset value.”

ABOUT CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of assets under management globally. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.
        
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT’s intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
   
CAPREITCAPREITCAPREIT
Mr. Mark KenneyMr. Stephen CoMr. Julian Schonfeldt
President & Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial OfficerChief Investment Officer
(416) 861-9404(416) 306-3009(647) 535-2544

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:19pCAPREIT Closes the C$1363.-Million Sale of a 50% Stake in Three Ottawa Properties
MT
05:03pCAPREIT Brief: Announcing Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa
MT
05:01pCAPREIT Announces Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa
GL
05:01pCAPREIT Announces Disposition of Non-Core Assets in Ottawa
GL
01/19CAPREIT On British Columbia Premier Eby's Rental Protection Fund
MT
01/19CAPREIT Applauds Premier Eby's Rental Protection Fund
GL
01/19CAPREIT Applauds Premier Eby's Rental Protection Fund
GL
01/16CAPREIT Announces January 2023 Distribution
GL
01/16CAPREIT Announces January 2023 Distribution
GL
01/16Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces January 2023 Distr..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 001 M 746 M 746 M
Net income 2022 -49,9 M -37,2 M -37,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 898 M 5 138 M 5 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 -167x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 8 287 M 6 172 M 6 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 48,40 CAD
Average target price 53,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Stephen Co Chief Financial Officer & VP-Accounting
Gina Parvaneh Cody Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST13.40%6 203
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.7.16%24 183
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.10%23 658
INVITATION HOMES INC.7.66%19 510
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.0.15%18 620
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.5.04%18 608