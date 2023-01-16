Advanced search
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-16 pm EST
47.20 CAD   -0.13%
05:01pCAPREIT Announces January 2023 Distribution
GL
01/06National Bank of Canada Outlines Outlook For Real Estate Coverage
MT
01/04CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2022 Results & Conference Call
GL
CAPREIT Announces January 2023 Distribution

01/16/2023 | 05:01pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its January 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2023 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2023.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $17 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Financials
Sales 2022 1 001 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2022 -49,9 M -37,3 M -37,3 M
Net Debt 2022 6 898 M 5 152 M 5 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 -163x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 8 131 M 6 073 M 6 073 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,26 CAD
Average target price 53,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Stephen Co Chief Financial Officer & VP-Accounting
Gina Parvaneh Cody Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST10.73%6 063
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.3.92%23 450
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.75%22 909
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.30%19 082
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.1.86%18 466
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.4.13%18 448