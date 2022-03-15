Log in
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
CAPREIT Announces March 2022 Distribution

03/15/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its March 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The March distribution will be payable on April 18, 2022 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2022.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $17 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

 CAPREIT CAPREIT 
 Mr. Michael Stein, Mr. Mark Kenney, 
 Chairman President & CEO 
 (416) 861-5788 (416) 861-9404 


Financials
Sales 2022 987 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2022 696 M 544 M 544 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 9 245 M 7 227 M 7 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 52,71 CAD
Average target price 67,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.09%7 245
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.25%33 390
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-4.55%32 472
INVITATION HOMES INC.-13.76%23 759
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-10.47%23 693
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-5.18%21 803