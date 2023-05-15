Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
50.50 CAD   +2.66%
05:01pCAPREIT Announces May 2023 Distribution
GL
09:00aTranscript : Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/12Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CAPREIT Announces May 2023 Distribution

05/15/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its May 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2023 to Unitholders of record on May 31, 2023.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:01pCAPREIT Announces May 2023 Distribution
GL
09:00aTranscript : Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2..
CI
05/12Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for..
CI
05/12CAPREIT Brief:N et loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $103..
MT
05/12CAPREIT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
05/11CAPREIT Continues To Make Progress on Strategic Repositioning Program
GL
05/11Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investmen..
CI
05/10An unknown buyer acquired Portfolio Containing 180 Residential Suites And One Commercia..
CI
04/27CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN..
FA
04/17CAPREIT Announces April 2023 Distribution
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 064 M 788 M 788 M
Net income 2023 418 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M 5 144 M 5 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 8 330 M 6 172 M 6 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 49,19 CAD
Average target price 56,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Stephen Co Chief Financial Officer
Gina Parvaneh Cody Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST15.25%6 154
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.11.55%25 553
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.44%23 795
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.74%20 811
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-2.29%17 894
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.81%16 757
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer