CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results & Conference Call

03/26/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after markets close on:

Thursday, May 13, 2021

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (833) 714-0874
International: (778) 560-2627
Conference Access Code: 6047809

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
    
 CAPREIT
 Mr. Michael Stein Mr. Mark Kenney Mr. Scott Cryer
 Chairman President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
 (416) 861-5788
(416) 861-9404(416) 861-5771


© GlobeNewswire 2021
