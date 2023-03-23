Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
45.33 CAD   -1.18%
08:01aCAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
03/21Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) announces an Equity Buyback for 16,901,348 shares, representing 9.98% of its issued share capital.
CI
03/21CAPREIT Brief: May purchase up to 16,901,348 of its trust units, representing approximately 10% of public float of 169,013,488 Units, during the 12-month period commencing on March 24, 2023
MT
CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after markets close on:

Friday, May 12, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062
International: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 497373

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
   
CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544


Financials
Sales 2023 1 047 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2023 417 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M 5 057 M 5 057 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 7 757 M 5 650 M 5 650 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
EV / Sales 2024 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,33 CAD
Average target price 55,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Stephen Co Chief Financial Officer
Gina Parvaneh Cody Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.21%5 650
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.55%21 769
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-5.15%21 187
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.87%17 603
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-10.34%16 411
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-9.48%16 065
