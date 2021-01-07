Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call

01/07/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (833) 714-0874
International: (778) 560-2627
Conference Access Code: 2638019

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788
CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:00pCAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call
GL
2020CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020CAPREIT Announces December 2020 Distribution
GL
2020Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Expands into Halifax With Apartment Buy
MT
2020CAPREIT Expands Presence in Strong Halifax Market
GL
2020CAPREIT Awarded Green Star Designation in Inaugural 2020 Global Real Estate S..
GL
2020CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020CAPREIT Acquires Property in Growing Maple Ridge, B.C. Community
GL
2020EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INV : ERES REIT Announces Appointment of Stephe..
AQ
2020CAPREIT Ranks in Top Quartile For 7th Consecutive Year in Kincentric Best Emp..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 878 M 692 M 692 M
Net income 2020 563 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 8 524 M 6 705 M 6 715 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,59 CAD
Last Close Price 49,56 CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Yannick Desbiens Senior Director-Operations
Stephen Co Chief Financial Officer
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.86%6 713
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.75%22 185
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-1.13%21 818
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.02%16 312
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.12%15 507
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.32%15 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ