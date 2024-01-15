Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced its January 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The January 2024 distribution will be payable on February 15, 2024 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Equities
CAR.UN
CA1349211054
Residential REITs
