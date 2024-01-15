Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based company, which provides rental housing. The Company owns and manages interests in multiunit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC), principally located in and near urban centers across Canada. The Company owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, town homes and manufactured home community sites located across Canada and the Netherlands. The Companyâs business and its investment highlights. The Companyâs objectives are to maintain a focus on maximizing occupancy and responsibly growing occupied average monthly rent (Occupied AMR) in accordance with local conditions in each of its markets; grow FFO per unit, sustainable distributions and NAV per unit by actively managing its properties; invest capital within the property portfolio and adopt edge technologies and solutions; and maintain financial management.

Sector Residential REITs