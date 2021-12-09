Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Growing with Residents

Key findings from our 2021 Garden Season

2021 represented the first year of CAPREIT's urban garden project at three sites in Toronto and one in

Montreal. Through our commitment to continuously seek opportunities to be the best place to live for our residents, our mandate was to provide our residents with sustainable initiatives that offer food stability and promote health and wellness amongst these residential communities.

The garden season has ended, and we are pleased to share the impact of our CAPREIT urban gardens. More than 20 varieties of edible plants and vegetables were grown and approximately 300 pounds of food was harvested and shared among our residents at each site. Garden overflows were donated to local foodbanks, such as Sistering on Bloor Street, The Lighthouse Centre and Harmony Hall, in Toronto, ON.

At the end of the season, we asked our residents at these sites their opinion on the gardens and we were delighted with their responses. We look forward to the continued growth of greener and more resilient communities with urban agriculture in Spring 2022.

#Goodnews