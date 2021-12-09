Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Growing with Residents

12/09/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key findings from our 2021 Garden Season

2021 represented the first year of CAPREIT's urban garden project at three sites in Toronto and one in

Montreal. Through our commitment to continuously seek opportunities to be the best place to live for our residents, our mandate was to provide our residents with sustainable initiatives that offer food stability and promote health and wellness amongst these residential communities.

The garden season has ended, and we are pleased to share the impact of our CAPREIT urban gardens. More than 20 varieties of edible plants and vegetables were grown and approximately 300 pounds of food was harvested and shared among our residents at each site. Garden overflows were donated to local foodbanks, such as Sistering on Bloor Street, The Lighthouse Centre and Harmony Hall, in Toronto, ON.

At the end of the season, we asked our residents at these sites their opinion on the gardens and we were delighted with their responses. We look forward to the continued growth of greener and more resilient communities with urban agriculture in Spring 2022.

#Goodnews

Disclaimer

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 14:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
09:32aCANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Growing with Residents
PU
12/06CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Cap cares
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT received a Green Star designation from GRES..
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Georgeta
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Jenny
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Fun things for kids to do in your new apartment
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Tom Schwartz
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : CAPREIT is proud to support Pathways to Education
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : Rent with us Remotely
PU
12/05CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL E : 10 Reasons Why You Should Rent an Apartment with a ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 933 M 735 M 735 M
Net income 2021 1 288 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 10 094 M 7 982 M 7 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,67 CAD
Average target price 68,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Ivano de Luca Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST15.36%7 982
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.53.00%34 244
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL47.76%32 848
INVITATION HOMES INC.45.72%25 828
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.64.43%25 119
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.34.22%24 471