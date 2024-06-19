interacting with CAPREIT, as well as the many ways residents can provide feedback and escalate their concerns to us. It is our hope that our Resident Bill of Rights framework can be used by the entire industry to better explain renters' rights and empower vulnerable communities.

We are thrilled to share the progress we have made in advancing our ESG vision in alignment with our strategic pillars to be the Best Place to Live, Work and Invest. As we navigate the complexities of today's ever-changing landscape, our commitment to fostering satisfaction among our residents and employees, building thriving communities, and protecting the environment remain guiding principles. In 2023, we established a new iteration of our business strategy that has the objective of modernizing the performance and quality of our portfolio with a focus on getting better, rather than bigger. We are achieving this through selling certain older, legacy properties which we have identified as non-core and re-investing in new-build rental apartments located in highly coveted Canadian cities where immigration is greatest, and housing is needed the most. At the heart of our new strategy is a forward-looking approach to capital allocation and the strategic repositioning of our portfolio to align with our long-term commitment to sustainability. The new-build apartments in our portfolio tend to be more energy efficient and therefore have lower capital investment requirements compared to older-vintage buildings. In 2023, we purchased approximately $300 million in recently constructed, purpose-built rental properties while disposing of over $400 million worth of non-core buildings. CAPREIT 2023 ESG REPORT

At the same time, we invested $29.8 million on energy-saving and resiliency, and $0.9 million on water efficiency projects in our Canadian Portfolio. This represents an increase of nearly 50% from the $19.9 million and $0.8 million we spent in 2022 on energy saving and resiliency, and water efficiency projects, respectively. This increase should lead to lower utility costs for CAPREIT and increased comfort for our residents, while also reducing the environmental footprint of our legacy properties and complying with future performance standards. Affordable housing continues to be a key focus of our ESG Strategy. We recognize the critical importance of providing safe, comfortable, and affordable homes for our residents, as well as using our voice alongside other real estate investment trusts (REITs) to advocate for solutions to Canada's housing supply and affordability crisis. While publicly traded residential REITs represent less than 3% of the total rental market in Canada, we are proud to set a strong example by prioritizing our commitment to affordability for our residents, and ultimately raise the bar for our entire industry. In line with our desire to be the Best Place to Live, and our strategy of getting better, rather than bigger, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our resident experience. This past year, to empower residents, we developed a Resident Bill of Rights. The purpose of the Resident Bill of Rights is to communicate resident rights in plain language, explain the respect that can be expected when

Last year, we continued to prioritize our support for employees through the provision of ongoing professional development opportunities, and we reinforced our unwavering commitment to protecting their health and safety. In 2023, CAPREIT became a Canadian Red Cross (CRC) certified in-house,first-aid training provider, and hosted our first internal emergency first-aid training session. In addition to helping ensure certification compliance at sites, the ability to facilitate training in-house creates professional development opportunities for employees to become instructors. Our Board continues to be engaged in our ESG Strategy, particularly in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), which encompasses our ESG and climate risk management. In addition to progressing our ERM Framework, we also expanded our Board education program to include periodic presentations by risk owners. These presentations enhance our Board's ability to make informed decisions by providing comprehensive overviews of priority risks. In conclusion, our dedication to sustainability reflects our overarching responsibility to all our stakeholders to implement good environmental, social and governance practices, while delivering sustainable financial returns for our investors and providing a secure, comfortable, high-quality living experience for our residents. Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this transformative journey towards a more sustainable and responsible future.

Mark Kenney President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody Chair