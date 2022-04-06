Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Priyanka Taneja

Senior Vice President, Finance

Priyanka Taneja joined CAPREIT in 2008 as a property controller and has progressed to successively more

senior roles, from CFO of CAPREIT's Ireland entity, IRES, to her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance for

CAPREIT's Canadian Finance and Reporting group. She also has additional responsibility leading the Procurement function. Priyanka holds a Chartered Accountant designation.