Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Priyanka Taneja

Senior Vice President, Finance
Priyanka Taneja joined CAPREIT in 2008 as a property controller and has progressed to successively more
senior roles, from CFO of CAPREIT's Ireland entity, IRES, to her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance for
CAPREIT's Canadian Finance and Reporting group. She also has additional responsibility leading the Procurement function. Priyanka holds a Chartered Accountant designation.
