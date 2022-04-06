Log in
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Priyanka Taneja

04/06/2022
Senior Vice President, Finance

Priyanka Taneja joined CAPREIT in 2008 as a property controller and has progressed to successively more
senior roles, from CFO of CAPREIT's Ireland entity, IRES, to her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance for
CAPREIT's Canadian Finance and Reporting group. She also has additional responsibility leading the Procurement function. Priyanka holds a Chartered Accountant designation.

Disclaimer

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 987 M 792 M 792 M
Net income 2022 607 M 487 M 487 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 9 201 M 7 385 M 7 385 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 52,42 CAD
Average target price 66,86 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Kenney President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Scott Cryer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
David Cohen Director-IT Operations
Andrew Wood Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.58%7 385
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.25%34 802
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.33%34 133
INVITATION HOMES INC.-11.27%24 468
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-8.10%24 369
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.93%22 780