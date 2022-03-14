Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR.UN   CA1349211054

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CAR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : rental housing organizations band together offering support for Ukrainians

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Toronto, ON, March 11, 2022 - As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, a group of Canada's largest private and public rental housing providers have come together to offer sympathy and support for the people of Ukraine. Collectively, Boardwalk REIT, CAPREIT, Hazelview Properties, Homestead, InterRent REIT, Minto Apartment REIT, and Starlight Investments (The "Group"), are working together to identify ways to support those impacted by the humanitarian crisis.


While each organizations' program(s) may differ slightly, collectively the Group has committed to providing approximately 400 apartments with various relief packages, such as reduced/free rent, flexibility on tenure, waiving deposit requirements, added furnishings, and more. Working with authorities and agencies leading refugee programs, each organization is exploring how to best support refugees arriving in Canada, given that more than 2 million people have now fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Where possible, the companies will also help secure employment for those in need, either through direct employment or through partnerships with outside organizations.
The Group would also like to acknowledge and thank their employees, residents, and partners for their compassion and understanding for each other in this difficult time. As a group of very proud Canadians, we appreciate and are thankful for all the good that our country provides.


We encourage our peers to step up and join the Groups' efforts to help those in need.

For more information, please contact:


Boardwalk REIT
Boyd Belisle, VP Community & Culture

boyd@bwalk.com

CAPREIT
Jodi Lieberman, Chief People, Culture & Brand Officer

j.lieberman@capreit.net

Hazelview Properties
Colleen Krempulec, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility

ckrempulec@hazelview.com

Homestead
Martin Woock, Co-Chief Operating Officer

mwoock@homestead.ca

InterRent REIT
Catherine Hebert, Chief Talent Officer

catherine.hebert@interrentreit.com

Minto Apartment REIT

Paul Baron, SVP Operations

pbaron@minto.com

Starlight Investments

Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer

lkenney@starlightinvest.com

Disclaimer

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
