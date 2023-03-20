Advanced search
    BK   CA13536V1076

CANADIAN BANC CORP.

(BK)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-03-20 pm EDT
13.24 CAD   +0.84%
06:50pCanadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
GL
03/02Canadian Banc Corp. Extends Termination Date
GL
02/24Canadian Banc Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2022
GL
Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

03/20/2023 | 06:50pm EDT
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.17200 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on March 31, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.17200 per share based on the VWAP of $13.76 payable on April 10, 2023. The yield will remain stable at 15.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.07 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.57.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (BK) $0.17200
Preferred Share (BK.PR.A)$0.06667
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443 www.canadianbanc.cominfo@quadravest.com

  


Financials
Sales 2022 6,92 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
Net income 2022 -5,22 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net cash 2022 191 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,1x
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 258 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Finch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvia Gomes Chief Financial Officer
William C. Thornhill Independent Director
John D. Steep Independent Director
Laura Lynne Johnson Secretary & Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN BANC CORP.-0.68%187