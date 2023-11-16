Communiqué officiel de CANADIAN COPPER INC.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Murray Brook Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag Project, New Brunswick, Canada", dated November 16, 2023 with an effective date of October 3, 2023, co-authored by William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng., Antoine R. Yassa, P.Geo., and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (the "Technical Report").

The purpose of this Technical Report is to support scientific and technical information that relates to the Murray Brook Project and the updated Mineral Resource Estimate published on October 3, 2023. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the October 3, 2023 news release. The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.canadiancopper.com.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical mineral resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 85,322,540 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Quick, Director and CEO

email simon@canadiancopper.com / ir@canadiancopper.com

phone (905)-220-6661

web www.canadiancopper.com

