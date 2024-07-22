Advancing Past-Producing Bull
Company Overview
Two Advanced Copper Projects In Canada
- Copper remains in a long term secular bull market
- Demand for Copper is forecast to outstrip current global supply
- 100% interest in Bull River Mine at Cranbrook, B.C.
- 135 million lbs. of Cu in fully developed underground mine
- Over $250 million spent on property by previous owners
- Ore Purchase Agreement in place with New Afton for sale of up to 90,000 tonnes of stockpiled ore
- 30% interest in Thierry Mine at Pickle Lake, ON
- 1.3 billion lbs of Cu in underground and surface Resource
- PEA on underground Resource generates After Tax NPV of C$488M @ 6% discount and IRR of 36% using market consensus for long term copper metal price of US$ 4.05 per lb.
3
Copper Prices per lb. (1Yr / USD)
Source: https://www.macrotrends.net/1476/copper-prices-historical-chart-data
4
Team
Over 35 years of experience building operations
Ian Berzins ICD.D, B.Sc. - President & CEO, Director
- 35 Years Mining exp.
-
Ran operations at Thompson Creek's Mt Mount Milligan Mine & San Gold's
Rice lake Mine
Dwayne Vinck CPA. CA - CFO
▪ Over 30 years of experience in public accounting and operates own advisory firm.
▪ CFO of other notable energy & metal public companies
5
Experienced Board
John Morgan B.Sc. - Director
- President and COO of Atlantic Gold Corporation subsequently acquired for CDN$ 723 million.
- Over 35 years of experience with increasing responsibility in managing both domestic and international mining operations
Aaron Matlock - Director
- Entrepreneur in operational logistics, risk and
- Owns Lucky Drilling Ltd
- Manages multi-generational agriculture business
Gestur Kristjansson MBA CPA - Director
- 30 years of experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions
- Over $400 million sourced in equity and debt financings
Heather Kennedy, P.Eng. - Director
- 23 years of mineral processing plant experience
- 18 years of policy, regulatory, human resources and community development
- 20 years she has contributed to numerous not- for-profit and community organizations
David W. Johnston - Director
- Founder of Braveheart
- Former miner with Hudson Bay Mining
- Founded insurance company, Capital Benefits & extensive businesses in Calgary
Chris Stewart P.Eng. - Director
- 30 Years of management, operational and technical experience in the mining industry
- Held senior leadership roles including being the President & CEO of Minto Metals, Treasury Metals and Liberty Mines
6
Capital Structure
Shares Outstanding
263,694,667 (July 22, 2024)
Warrants ($0.12)
33,866,124 (April 24, 2024)
Options ($0.074)
23,250,000 (April 24, 2024)
Market Cap
$17.14 M (July 22, 2024)
Share Price
$0.065 (July 22, 2024)
Cash & Equivalent
$0.10
M (April 24, 2024)
Long term debt
$0.20
M (April 24, 2024)
Stock Hi-Low (52 weeks)
$0.02
- $0.065
Ownership
23%
Retail
Institutional
14%
63%
Insiders
1 Year CCMI stock price 2023-07-23 to 2024-07-22
Source: Stockwatch.com
7
Bull River Mine - Location
- Property is currently in Care and Maintenance
- Year-roundaccess to site by paved and all-weather roads
- Mine is connected to the BC Hydro electrical power grid
- Near existing mining communities of Cranbrook, Kimberley and Fernie
Advanced Infrastructure
8
Bull River Mine - Cu-Au-Ag
- 100% owned - 3% NSR capped at $6.75M
- 700 tpd mill.
- 22,0000 metres of underground workings that are dewatered & accessible to 350 metres below surface
- Large surface stockpile - Valued at over C$30 million
- Permitting in process to restart underground operations
- Recent drill results below current workings include 2.5 metres at 2.6% Cu, 33 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag
- Recently implemented an Ore Purchase Agreement with New Afton that provided first revenues for the company.
12 YEARS
$10-$15 Million
Large Tax Pool
Life of Mine
Initial CAPEX
$150M
9
Bull River Mine
Crushing and Screening
- Ore Purchase Agreement in place with New Afton to supply up to 90,000 tonnes of pre-concentrated copper ore from the current 180,000 tonne surface stockpile.
- Material to be delivered over a period of two years
- To date 50,000 tonnes of stockpiled material has been crushed and screened
- Coarse material (+5/8" to -3") in size to be sent to ore sorter
- Fine material (-5/8") in size to be milled at BRM
10
