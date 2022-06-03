Log in
    CGI   CA1358251074

CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

(CGI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 03:57:24 pm EDT
36.23 CAD   -1.55%
03:45pCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
05/30CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

06/03/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2022 was $51.28, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -15.7% and -3.1%, respectively. These compare with the -1.3% and 7.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and 15.6% at May 31, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2022 was $36.47, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -16.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2022 were as follows:

Materials21.3%
Industrials18.1%
Information Technology16.5%
Consumer Discretionary11.2%
Financials11.2%
Energy11.0%
Real Estate4.9%
Communication Services2.4%
Cash & Cash Equivalents2.2%
Health Care1.2%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 35.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2022 were as follows:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.5.3%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.4.7%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited4.1%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.1%
NVIDIA Corporation3.2%
Apple Inc.3.1%
Bank of Montreal3.0%
TFI International Inc.2.9%
Mastercard Incorporated2.8%
WSP Global Inc.2.6%
   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


