Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian General Investments, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGI   CA1358251074

CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

(CGI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:36 2022-11-03 am EDT
31.30 CAD   -0.70%
11:00aCanadian General Investments : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
10/13Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares
GL
10/13Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

11/03/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2022 was $48.47, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -19.9% and -19.9%, respectively. These compare with the -6.2% and -4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.8% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and 13.6% at October 31, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2022 was $31.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -27.3% and -18.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2022 were as follows:

 Industrials21.2% 
 Information Technology17.5% 
 Materials16.0% 
 Energy12.4% 
 Consumer Discretionary12.3% 
 Financials11.2% 
 Real Estate5.2% 
 Communication Services2.3% 
 Health Care1.1% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.8% 
    

The top ten investments which comprised 37.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2022 were as follows:

    
 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited5.0% 
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.4.5% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2% 
 Apple Inc.3.8% 
 TFI International Inc.3.7% 
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.7% 
 WSP Global Inc.3.4% 
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.2% 
 Mastercard Incorporated3.0% 
 Bank of Montreal3.0% 
    

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


All news about CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED
11:00aCanadian General Investments : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
10/13Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares
GL
10/13Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares
GL
10/13Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares,Payable on Dec..
CI
10/05Canadian General Investments Provides Unaudited Investment Update
MT
10/05Canadian General Investments : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
09/06Canadian General Investments Provides Unaudited Investment Update
MT
09/06Canadian General Investments : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
09/06Canadian General Investments : Investment Update - Unaudited
AQ
08/30CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED : Ex-dividend..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 255 M 187 M 187 M
Net cash 2021 1 288 M 944 M 944 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,61x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 658 M 482 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian General Investments, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Andrew Morgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank C. Fuernkranz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Vanessa Louise Morgan Chairman
James F. Billett Independent Director
R. Neil Raymond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED-28.44%482
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.68%9 835
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.45%5 445
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.02%3 822
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.19%3 778
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.35%3 155