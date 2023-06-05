Advanced search
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

06/05/2023
TORONTO, Canada, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2023 was $52.23, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.3% and 3.7%, respectively. These compare with the 2.3% and -2.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 16.4% at May 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2023 was $33.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.5% and -6.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology23.2%
Industrials21.2%
Materials15.9%
Consumer Discretionary11.1%
Energy10.5%
Financials9.6%
Real Estate4.9%
Communication Services2.1%
Health Care0.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 40.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.8%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.5%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.4.0%
Apple Inc.3.9%
TFI International Inc.3.9%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.7%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.3%
WSP Global Inc.3.1%
Mastercard Incorporated3.0%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


