TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2023 was $58.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.4% and 19.2%, respectively. These compare with the 8.4% and 8.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2023, the leverage represented 14.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and up from 14.0% at July 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2023 was $36.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.7 % Industrials 21.7 % Materials 16.8 % Energy 10.8 % Consumer Discretionary 10.8 % Financials 9.7 % Real Estate 4.3 % Communication Services 1.8 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7 % Health Care 0.7 %

The top ten investments which comprised 41.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 6.8 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 5.1 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.5 % TFI International Inc. 4.3 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.1 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0 % Apple Inc. 3.9 % WSP Global Inc. 3.1 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.0 % Mastercard Incorporated 2.9 %