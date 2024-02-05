TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2024 was $56.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.4% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 0.6% and 4.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.6% at January 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2024 was $35.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.1% and 9.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 24.1 % Information Technology 21.2 % Financials 13.5 % Energy 12.1 % Consumer Discretionary 10.7 % Materials 10.3 % Real Estate 4.6 % Communication Services 1.9 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8 % Consumer Staples 0.8 %



The top ten investments which comprised 37.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 5.9 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6 % TFI International Inc. 4.5 % Apple Inc. 3.5 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.5 % WSP Global Inc. 3.4 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 % Shopify Inc. 2.7 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestme n ts.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



