TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2024 was $59.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 17.4%, respectively. These compare with the 2.4% and 9.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 29, 2024, the leverage represented 14.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.8% at February 28, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2024 was $36.91, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 15.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials24.7%
Information Technology21.6%
Financials13.3%
Energy12.0%
Consumer Discretionary10.4%
Materials9.8%
Real Estate4.3%
Communication Services1.8%
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.4%
Consumer Staples0.7%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 38.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation7.3%
TFI International Inc.4.9%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.5%
Apple Inc.3.3%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.3%
Mastercard Incorporated3.2%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.2%
Franco-Nevada Corporation2.9%
Amazon.com, Inc.2.7%
  

