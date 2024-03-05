TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2024 was $59.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 17.4%, respectively. These compare with the 2.4% and 9.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 29, 2024, the leverage represented 14.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.8% at February 28, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2024 was $36.91, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 15.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 24.7% Information Technology 21.6% Financials 13.3% Energy 12.0% Consumer Discretionary 10.4% Materials 9.8% Real Estate 4.3% Communication Services 1.8% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.4% Consumer Staples 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 7.3% TFI International Inc. 4.9% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6% WSP Global Inc. 3.5% Apple Inc. 3.3% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3% Mastercard Incorporated 3.2% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.2% Franco-Nevada Corporation 2.9% Amazon.com, Inc. 2.7%