  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian General Investments, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGI   CA1358251074

CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

(CGI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:12 2022-10-13 pm EDT
29.37 CAD   +0.03%
01:22pCanadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares
GL
01:20pCanadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares
GL
10/05Canadian General Investments Provides Unaudited Investment Update
MT
Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

10/13/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (“CGI” or “the Company”) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share payable on December 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022 (“the Dividend”). This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


