  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian General Investments, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGI   CA1358251074

CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

(CGI)
  Report
06/12/2023
34.19 CAD   +0.23%
Canadian General Investments, Limited Redeems $75 Million Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 Funded by Margin Borrowing
06/05Canadian General Investments Investment Update, Unaudited
Canadian General Investments, Limited Redeems $75 Million Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 Funded by Margin Borrowing

06/12/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
TORONTO, Canada, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) today completed the previously announced redemption of its $75,000,000 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4. This redemption was in accordance with the terms of the Series 4 shares.

The aggregate amount of $75,685,800 (including accrued and unpaid dividends from March 15, 2023 to, but excluding, June 12, 2023) was funded primarily through margin borrowing pursuant to a prime brokerage services agreement the Company had entered into with a Canadian chartered bank in 2021.

CGI has engaged in a leverage strategy since its first issuance of Class A preference shares in 1998 with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 12, 2023, the total leverage of $175 million in margin borrowing was 15.7% of CGI’s net assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


