TRADING UPDATES: African Pioneer hails copper intercepts in Zambia

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Canadian General Investments Ltd - closed-end equity fund - Reports its net asset value per share as at January 31 was USD52.99. Reports a year-to-date total NAV return of 9.8% and a 12-month NAV return of negative 5.9%. This compares with the 7.4% and 1.6% returned by the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

----------

African Pioneer PLC - exploration company with projects in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia - Identifies two "potentially significant" copper intercepts from deeper drilling on a conceptual target undertaken by First Quantum Minerals Ltd at in northwest Zambia. Adds that the two deep drill holes were completed five kilometres apart at the Ikatu target on licence 27767-HQ-LEL to test if the geologic setting is analogous to the 'Western Foreland' domain in the nearby DRC. "The latest quarterly report from First Quantum continues to provide encouragement. Two key targets have been identified - near surface oxide mineralisation of potentially considerable extent, together with mineralisation similar to that found at Ivanhoe's high-grade Kamoa mine across the border in DRC, which represents a new discovery for the APP licence block. The 'Western Foreland' domain is a significant high-grade copper target for several groups exploring in the region," Executive Chair Colin Bird comments.

----------

MetalNRG PLC - investor in natural resources and energy - Files for arbitration with the International Centre for Settlements of Investment disputes. Does this in relation to its indirect investment in IMC's uranium asset in Kyrgyzstan. Files the claim for a minimum compensatory payment of USD63 million, plus interest and legal fees, to be assessed. Says that the first hearing is scheduled for March 9. "After months of negotiations, IMC, with our support, has decided to proceed to arbitration and seek a full compensation for the projected benefits the project would have created," CEO Rolf Gerritsen says.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.