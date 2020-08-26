Canadian High Income Equity Fund : Interim Report – 2020 0 08/26/2020 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

TSX: CIQ.UN Canadian High Income Equity Fund Interim Report 2020 Actively managed portfolio focused on higher-yielding Canadian securities. VALUE INTEGRITY PERFORMANCE THE FOUNDATION FOR EXCELLENCE Canadian High Income Equity Fund - Interim Report 2020 MANAGEMENT REPORT OF FUND PERFORMANCE August 10, 2020 This interim management report of fund performance for Canadian High Income Equity Fund (the "Fund") contains financial highlights but does not contain the unaudited interim financial statements of the Fund. The unaudited interim financial statements follow this report. You may obtain a copy of the audited annual or unaudited interim financial statements, at no cost, by calling 1‑866‑642‑6001 or by sending a request to Investor Relations, Brompton Funds, Bay Wellington Tower, Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Box 793, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3, or by visiting our website at www.bromptongroup.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unitholders may also contact Brompton Funds by using one of these methods to request a copy of the Fund's proxy voting policies and procedures, proxy voting disclosure record, Independent Review Committee's report, or quarterly portfolio disclosure. THE FUND Canadian High Income Equity Fund is a closed‑end investment trust managed by Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). The investment manager of the Fund is Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. (the "Investment Manager"). The units of the Fund trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CIQ.UN and are RRSP, DPSP, RRIF, RESP and TFSA eligible. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES Canadian High Income Equity Fund is designed to provide unitholders with a high monthly distribution and the opportunity for capital appreciation through investment in an actively managed portfolio of publicly listed or traded Canadian securities. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio of publicly listed or traded Canadian securities across a broad range of industries. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Market Volatility and COVID-19 The recent outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 has caused increased volatility and disruptions in global financial markets, which has resulted in losses for investors and the market in general. The economic impact of COVID-19 may be short-term or may last for an extended period of time, and in either case, could result in a substantial downturn or recession. These risks could also adversely affect securities markets, inflation and other factors relating to the securities held in the portfolios of the Fund. The Fund's Net Asset Value reflecting the value of the Fund's portfolio based on the most recent valuation date can be found on the Fund's webpage at www.bromptongroup.com. Monthly Distributions On April 23, 2020, the Fund announced distributions in the amount of $0.04 per unit per month for record dates from April to June 2020, which represented a change from the previous level of $0.05 per unit per month. The new distribution level is more appropriate given current market conditions. Independent Review Committee Members In June 2020, Raj Kothari was appointed to the Independent Review Committee (IRC) of the Fund as a result of the passing of Arthur R.A. Scace. Raj was a Partner and Vice Chair of PwC Canada and served as Managing Partner for Greater Toronto at PwC until December 31, 2017. The IRC is comprised of a minimum of three members, each of whom must be independent of the Funds, the Manager and any affiliate companies of the Manager. The function of the IRC is to provide decisions on conflict of interest matters that the Manager has referred to the IRC and provide oversight on any conflict issues that IRC members identify in their own right. RISKS Risks associated with an investment in the units of the Fund are discussed in the Fund's 2019 annual information form, which is available on the Fund's website at www.bromptongroup.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There were no changes to the Fund during the period ended June 30, 2020 that materially affected the risks associated with an investment in the units of the Fund as they were discussed. 1 Canadian High Income Equity Fund - Interim Report 2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Distributions and Changes in Net Assets from Operations (see Financial Highlights) Cash distributions amounted to $0.27 per unit for the first six months of 2020, down from $0.30 per unit for the first six months of 2019, reflecting a change in monthly distributions from $0.05 per unit to $0.04 per unit effective April 23, 2020. Since inception in February 2010, the Fund has paid total cash distributions of $7.55 per unit. The Fund has a distribution reinvestment plan which allows participating unitholders to automatically reinvest monthly distributions, commission free, in additional units of the Fund. Pursuant to this plan, 1,516 units were acquired in the market at an average price of $6.68 per unit and 332 units were issued from treasury at an average price of $6.84 during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Fund earned revenue of $0.15 per unit in the first six months of 2020, compared to $0.18 per unit in the first six months of 2019, while expenses were $0.08 per unit compared to $0.10 per unit in 2019. Net Asset Value The Net Asset Value per unit of the Fund at June 30, 2020 was $6.11, compared to December 31, 2019 at $7.89, a $1.78 per unit decrease as a result of portfolio losses and net loss from operations. Aggregate Net Asset Value of the Fund was $11.5 million at June 30, 2020, down from $15.0 million at December 31, 2019. The Fund had $3.0 million in net realized and change in unrealized losses in the portfolio, a net income of $0.2 million, $0.5 million in cash distributions paid, and unit repurchases of $0.2 million under the Fund's issuer bid program. Investment Portfolio The Fund's investments at June 30, 2020 included 24 publicly listed Canadian securities, compared to 27 securities at December 31, 2019. During the first six months of 2020, two positions were added: Canadian Tire Corporation Limited and Morneau Shepell Inc. Five positions were sold: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Extendicare Inc., ShawCor Ltd., Stingray Group Inc. and Wajax Corporation. The portfolio's investment weighting (excluding cash) and detailed listing of the Fund's security holdings is provided in the financial statements. The Fund had a net realized and change in unrealized loss of $3.0 million during the first six months of 2020, principally due to losses in the Consumer staples and discretionary, Financial, and Industrial sectors. Portfolio Sectors % of Portfolio Realized Change in Total Net Gains (Losses) by Sector (millions) Unrealized as of 30-Jun-20 $ $ $ Consumer staples and discretionary 17.1 (0.2) (0.5) (0.7) Financial 17.5 - (0.7) (0.7) Healthcare - (0.1) - (0.1) Industrial 17.4 (0.2) (0.4) (0.6) Materials 2.1 (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) Oil and gas 2.1 (0.5) 0.2 (0.3) Pipes, power, utilities and infrastructure 19.1 0.4 (0.6) (0.2) Real estate 6.2 0.2 (0.3) (0.1) Cash and short-term investments 18.5 - - - Total 100.0 (0.5) (2.5) (3.0) Liquidity and Capital Resources To provide liquidity for unitholders, units of the Fund are listed on the TSX under the symbol CIQ.UN. The Fund's normal course issuer bid program allows it to purchase up to approximately 10% of its units for cancellation if they trade below Net Asset Value per unit. As a result, purchases under the issuer bid program are accretive to the Net Asset Value per unit at the time of purchase. During the first six months of 2020, 26,000 units were purchased under this program at an average price of $7.61 per unit. Investors may also redeem their units at Net Asset Value, less applicable costs, in accordance with the Fund's redemption provisions. During the first six months of 2020, no units were redeemed. 2 Canadian High Income Equity Fund - Interim Report 2020 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related‑party transactions consist of services provided by the Manager pursuant to a management agreement. See the Management Fees section below. MANAGEMENT FEES Pursuant to a management agreement, the Manager provides management, investment management and administrative services to the Fund, for which it is paid a management fee equal to 1.25% per annum of the Net Asset Value of the Fund, plus applicable taxes. The Manager is responsible for paying the fees of the Investment Manager. The management fee is used by the Manager to cover certain costs to administer the Fund, the cost of the Investment Manager and for profit. Prior to January 1, 2020, the Fund also paid the Manager a service fee equal to 0.40% per annum of the Net Asset Value of the Fund. The service fee was in turn paid by the Manager to the investment dealers based on the proportionate number of units held by clients of each dealer at the end of each calendar quarter. During the period June 30, 2019, the Fund paid $0.03 million in service fees. Effective January 1, 2020, the Manager discontinued the payment of service fees. For the first six months of 2020, management fees amounted to $0.09 million (six-month period ended June 30, 2020 - $0.11 million). FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The following tables show selected key financial information about the Fund and are intended to help readers understand the Fund's financial performance for the fiscal periods indicated. This information is derived from the Fund's unaudited interim and audited annual financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The information in the following tables is presented in accordance with National Instrument ("NI") 81‑106 and, as a result, does not act as a continuity of opening and closing Net Assets per unit. The increase (decrease) in Net Assets from operations is based on average units outstanding during the period, and all other numbers are based on actual units outstanding at the relevant point in time. Net Assets per Unit1 December 31 June 30, 2020 For the period/year ended 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net Assets per unit, beginning of 7.89 7.14 9.63 10.04 8.37 10.50 period/year2 Increase (decrease) from operations:3 Total revenue 0.15 0.35 0.37 0.39 0.40 0.47 Total expenses (0.08) (0.20) (0.21) (0.22) (0.21) (0.22) Realized gains (losses) (0.24) (0.47) (0.21) 0.35 1.12 (0.87) Unrealized gains (losses) (1.34) 1.68 (1.67) (0.37) 1.00 (0.70) Total increase (decrease) in Net Assets (1.51) 1.36 (1.72) 0.15 2.31 (1.32) from operations Distributions to unitholders:2,4 From net investment income n/a 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.08 Return of capital n/a 0.50 0.50 0.48 0.54 0.76 Total distributions to unitholders 0.27 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.66 0.84 Net Assets per unit, end of period/year2 6.11 7.89 7.14 9.63 10.04 8.37 1 2 3 4 Financial information was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Net Assets per unit and distributions per unit are based on the actual number of units outstanding at the relevant time. The increase (decrease) in Net Assets from operations per unit is based on the weighted average number of units outstanding over the fiscal period. Allocations for tax purposes for the period ended June 30, 2020 are not available until year end.

