    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Banks Launch Project Carbon, a Voluntary Carbon Marketplace Pilot

07/07/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Itau Unibanco Holding S/A, National Australia Bank Ltd. and NatWest Group PLC on Wednesday said they would work together to launch Project Carbon, a voluntary carbon marketplace pilot.

"Project Carbon aims to support a thriving global marketplace for quality carbon offsets with clear and consistent pricing and standards and will provide a valuable pathway for our clients in their efforts to achieve a net zero goal," the companies said.

The project will create an ecosystem to support the offset market, the companies said. It also will facilitate increased delivery of high-quality carbon offset projects and "a liquid carbon credit marketplace with price certainty and transparency," the companies said.

The project also will develop tools to allow clients manage climate risk, the companies said.

A pilot will launch in August to demonstrate the operational, legal and technical capability of the platform, the companies said. The pilot will be built on a private Ethereum platform developed with ConsenSys.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1325ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.10% 141.75 Delayed Quote.30.22%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -1.11% 29.27 End-of-day quote.-7.46%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.80% 26.31 End-of-day quote.16.42%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.25% 202.5 Delayed Quote.20.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 256 M 16 198 M 16 198 M
Net income 2021 6 312 M 5 048 M 5 048 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 63 598 M 50 844 M 50 858 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 44 066
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 141,57 CAD
Average target price 152,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE30.22%52 584
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.20%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.95%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.57%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%202 066